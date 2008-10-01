Top Video - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Local News
Hot Button
inewsource
Share Your Stories with News 8
National News
World News
California News
Business
Politics
Entertainment News
Traffic
News 8 Team
CBS News Live Stream
CBS Shows
Local Weather
Weather Wednesdays
Shawn Styles' Surf Report
CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest
Jersey Mike's Subs Month of Giving
INNOVATE 8
Adopt 8
Earth 8
Changemakers
8 On the Homefront
Breast Cancer Can't Stop San Diegans
8 Teams Up for JDRF
CBS 8 Dream Team Kids Line-Up
Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation
Community Calendar
Speakers' Bureau
CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest
CBS 8 Honda Hot Button Experience
Main
Entertainment
Money
Home/Family
Health
Food
Pets
Tech
Travel
Beauty & Style
Auto
VideoBytes
Press Releases
TV Schedule
CBS Shows
Contact Us
Advertise with CBS 8
News 8 Team
Share Your Stories with News 8
KFMB Stations Jobs
CBS 8 Commercial Production
FCC Public File
EEO Public File Report (2017)
Closed Captioning
CBS 8 Newsletter Sign Up
Carlsbad: Man accused of stabbing woman in Costco parking lot
March for our Lives: Thousands expected at Waterfront Park Saturday
SWATTING Hoax: Bomb threats at two local high schools
Hoaxers Warned: New plan to crack down on San Diego school threats
Smuggled Cats: Will these rescued cubs still end up as pets?
Health Alert: Alarming news about local underage drinking deaths
Immigration Debate: Trump says work will start on border wall Monday
San Diego: Planning and preparing for extreme weather
Dr. Warren Farrell: Understanding how boys who hurt, hurt us
A look at every school shooting and the warnings signs before they happened
Weather Alert: Rain hits San Diego after pounding Los Angeles
Oceanside Lifeguards honored for jetty rescue
Rain hits San Diego after pounding Los Angeles
Dockless Bike Dumping: How many abandoned bikes did News 8 find?
San Diego sheriff's deputy faces molestation charges
Mansion Death Lawsuit: Jonah Shacknai takes the stand
Jonah Shacknai takes the stand in wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau, part two
Jonah Shacknai testimony, part 1
The 43rd annual Fred Hall Show is back
Increased security at two Vista campuses following threats
County offering free sandbags ahead of storm
MicroClimate Forecast, Thursday March 22, 2018 (Morning)
Free sandbags offered ahead of heavy rain
Free sandbags offered ahead of heavy rain
Tieray Jones freed after case against him dismissed
Public Nuisance? Bike share backlash as cities say they've had enough
School Threats: How should parents be addressing the subject?
DMV sting targets disabled parking cheats in San Diego
MicroClimate Forecast, Wednesday March 21, 2018 (Evening)
Water Bill Investigation: News 8 viewers say they can't get a call back
Car Giveaway: He wants to hitch your ride for a very good cause
Tiger and panther club rescued from smugglers in Tijuana
Escondido Stores Hit: Hunt for woman ringleader in jewelry heists
Judge won't retry Tieray Jones in case of toddler who vanished
Celebrate spring with seasonal San Diego events & adventures
Study: Daily birth control pill for men shows promise
Drugs laced with bug spray have zombie-like effects
MicroClimate Forecast, Wednesday March 21, 2018 (Midday)
Heightened security at Sierra High following threat
Heightened security at Serra High following threat
$1.8M up for grabs at the LPGA Kia Classic
The LPGA Kia Classic returns to Aviara Golf Glub
$1.8M up for grabs in teh 72-hole tournament
MicroClimate Forecast, Wednesday March 21, 2018 (Morning)
Heightened security at Serra High following threat
Suspected package bomber dead after police chase
Immigrant arrested in widely seen video is released for now
San Diego City Council approves homeless storage facility
City of Coronado declares dockless bikes a public nuisance
What's Going Around Report - March 20, 2018
Still in the pink? Checking up on South Bay's mystery flamingo
Man dies playing "punching game" at bar
Free experiment aims to reduce your drive time on SR-78
Sharp Memorial Hospital co-workers rescue one of their own
MicroClimate Forecast, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 (Evening)
Carlsbad residents noticing unpleasant smell
Woman accused of fatal DUI crash in El Cajon changes plea to guilty
Creating joy on International Day of Happiness
Roommate Interview: Man dies playing "punching game" with friend
Last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya
Taste food, brew and wine from around the world
San Diego Women's Week: Speakers and events to empower women
Coast Guard seizes 36,000 pounds of cocaine
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.