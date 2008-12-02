Monday, March 26 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:40:59 GMT
Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
Sunday, March 25 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:20:55 GMT
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:03:59 GMT
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Saturday, March 24 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:17:13 GMT
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Friday, March 23 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:09:06 GMT
A man accused of killing his girlfriend -- a mother of two -- in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego must stand trial on murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend -- a mother of two -- in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego must stand trial on murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.
Friday, March 23 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-24 00:53:04 GMT
The San Diego County unemployment rate dropped by a tenth of a percent to 3.5 percent in February amid "better-than-average" growth, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The San Diego County unemployment rate dropped by a tenth of a percent to 3.5 percent in February amid "better-than-average" growth, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
Friday, March 23 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:31:50 GMT
Sheriff's detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation Friday after determining that a pair of bomb threats made against two North County high schools late Thursday night was likely part of a "swatting" hoax, authorities said.
Sheriff's detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation Friday after determining that a pair of bomb threats made against two North County high schools late Thursday night was likely part of a "swatting" hoax, authorities said.
Friday, March 23 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:20:21 GMT
A man rescued by firefighters and a Sheriff's Deputy from a burning mobile home in Spring Valley was detained and being questioned Friday morning on suspicion of intentionally sparking the blaze, authorities said.
A man rescued by firefighters and a Sheriff's Deputy from a burning mobile home in Spring Valley was detained and being questioned Friday morning on suspicion of intentionally sparking the blaze, authorities said.
Friday, March 23 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:42:40 GMT
A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for carrying out a credit/debit fraud scheme that targeted retail stores, restaurants and hotels throughout San Diego County, prosecutors announced Thursday.
A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for carrying out a credit/debit fraud scheme that targeted retail stores, restaurants and hotels throughout San Diego County, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Thursday, March 22 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:47:54 GMT
The Fred Hall Show is dubbed The Ultimate Outdoor Experience, featuring the hottest trends in outdoor recreation. Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, scuba diving and international travel with over 700 exhibits and interactive displays at Del Mar Fairgrounds.
The Fred Hall Show is dubbed The Ultimate Outdoor Experience, featuring the hottest trends in outdoor recreation. Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, scuba diving and international travel with over 700 exhibits and interactive displays at Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Thursday, March 22 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:35:56 GMT
The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday. People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.
The National Weather Service is predicting rain around San Diego County this week, potentially heavy rain on Thursday. People in unincorporated areas can get free sandbags at numerous locations to help them protect their homes, properties and communities.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:29:36 GMT
DMV officers were out Wednesday, looking for people abusing the system. One woman was in tears as she was caught using a handicap placard issued to her adult son - who wasn't with her on the shopping trip.
DMV officers were out Wednesday, looking for people abusing the system. One woman was in tears as she was caught using a handicap placard issued to her adult son - who wasn't with her on the shopping trip.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:07:28 GMT
San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott Wednesday announced a lawsuit against consumer credit agency Experian for allegedly causing harm to millions of people, including a quarter-million residents of San Diego County, when it failed to notify those whose identities had been stolen by hackers.
San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott Wednesday announced a lawsuit against consumer credit agency Experian for allegedly causing harm to millions of people, including a quarter-million residents of San Diego County, when it failed to notify those whose identities had been stolen by hackers.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:43:06 GMT
Nearly a half-dozen eateries in the San Diego area made OpenTable's list of the 100 best "big night out" restaurants in America, including Coasterra and Campfire in Carlsbad, the online restaurant reservation site announced Wednesday.
Nearly a half-dozen eateries in the San Diego area made OpenTable's list of the 100 best "big night out" restaurants in America, including Coasterra and Campfire in Carlsbad, the online restaurant reservation site announced Wednesday.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:07:20 GMT
Spring has arrived and it's time to get out and enjoy the season in San Diego. Mom and lifestyle blogger, Sugar Jones stopped by Morning Extra to talk about where to find wild flowers, baby animals, tea parties and other special springtime places and events. Get details on some of Sugar's springtime suggestions.
Spring has arrived and it's time to get out and enjoy the season in San Diego. Mom and lifestyle blogger, Sugar Jones stopped by Morning Extra to talk about where to find wild flowers, baby animals, tea parties and other special springtime places and events. Get details on some of Sugar's springtime suggestions.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:57:02 GMT
Influenza deaths and cases went up last week and the number of emergency department visits due to influenza-like illness remained the same, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
Influenza deaths and cases went up last week and the number of emergency department visits due to influenza-like illness remained the same, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:17:31 GMT
A Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was dragged away from her daughters by authorities in a widely viewed video was being released on her own recognizance Tuesday by an immigration judge in Southern California.
A Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was dragged away from her daughters by authorities in a widely viewed video was being released on her own recognizance Tuesday by an immigration judge in Southern California.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:37:43 GMT
No criminal charges are expected to be filed against a man who got into a brief fight outside a South Bay gas station with a panhandler who abruptly collapsed and died during the scuffle, a police official said Tuesday.
No criminal charges are expected to be filed against a man who got into a brief fight outside a South Bay gas station with a panhandler who abruptly collapsed and died during the scuffle, a police official said Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:23:45 GMT
Coast Guard crews Tuesday morning worked to offload roughly $500 million worth of cocaine weighing about 36,000 pounds that was recently seized during more than a dozen operations in the Eastern Pacific, authorities said.
Coast Guard crews Tuesday morning worked to offload roughly $500 million worth of cocaine weighing about 36,000 pounds that was recently seized during more than a dozen operations in the Eastern Pacific, authorities said.
Monday, March 19 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:44:26 GMT
Since the shooting massacre last month at a Florida high school, at least 19 threats have been made against San Diego-area schools, and the San Diego County District Attorney's office has charged nine juveniles in connection with those threats and menacing messages.
Since the shooting massacre last month at a Florida high school, at least 19 threats have been made against San Diego-area schools, and the San Diego County District Attorney's office has charged nine juveniles in connection with those threats and menacing messages.
Sunday, March 18 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:53:22 GMT
In this March 19, 2015 file photo Gov. Jerry Brown and Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, of San Diego return to Brown's office after a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Saturday, March 17 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-17 20:16:24 GMT
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Saturday, March 17 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:14:19 GMT
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced a $9,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of gunning down a romantic rival last month outside a Point Loma Heights workout center. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 41, allegedly killed 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego in a parking lot behind 24 Hour Fitness, 3675 Midway Drive, shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 25, according to police. Police soon identified Martinez as the suspected assailant and determined...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced a $9,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of gunning down a romantic rival last month outside a Point Loma Heights workout center. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 41, allegedly killed 27-year-old Alexander Mazin of San Diego in a parking lot behind 24 Hour Fitness, 3675 Midway Drive, shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 25, according to police. Police soon identified Martinez as the suspected assailant and determined...
Friday, March 16 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:36:48 GMT
A court-appointed receiver has taken control of a Pacific Beach "hoarder house" that has accumulated trash, created unsafe conditions for children and harbored vermin in recent years, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Friday.
A court-appointed receiver has taken control of a Pacific Beach "hoarder house" that has accumulated trash, created unsafe conditions for children and harbored vermin in recent years, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Friday, March 16 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:02:13 GMT
Federal immigration officers arrested 115 people during a three-day operation in the San Diego area amid heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the state of California over immigration enforcement.
Federal immigration officers arrested 115 people during a three-day operation in the San Diego area amid heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the state of California over immigration enforcement.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-15 03:57:37 GMT
A bogus report that a woman had been shot in a home near San Elijo Park Wednesday prompted deputies to swarm the neighborhood, leading to a brief standoff that ended when they determined that no such violence had taken place.
A bogus report that a woman had been shot in a home near San Elijo Park Wednesday prompted deputies to swarm the neighborhood, leading to a brief standoff that ended when they determined that no such violence had taken place.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:21:34 GMT
Students at schools across San Diego added their voices to a national rallying cry to end gun violence on Wednesday. Students at Rancho Bernardo High School walked out of class in honor of the victims of the Parkland massacre just weeks after threatening messages were found spray painted on the RBHS campus.
Students at schools across San Diego added their voices to a national rallying cry to end gun violence on Wednesday. Students at Rancho Bernardo High School walked out of class in honor of the victims of the Parkland massacre just weeks after threatening messages were found spray painted on the RBHS campus.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:28:30 GMT
Singapore-based chip maker Broadcom announced Wednesday that it has officially withdrawn its offer to buy San Diego-based Qualcomm, two days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking the proposed takeover, citing national security concerns.
Singapore-based chip maker Broadcom announced Wednesday that it has officially withdrawn its offer to buy San Diego-based Qualcomm, two days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking the proposed takeover, citing national security concerns.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:04:21 GMT
If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck. As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.
If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck. As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:50:56 GMT
President Donald Trump got a jubilant reception Tuesday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where he promised troops pay raises and new equipment and floated the idea of creating a "Space Force" military branch.
President Donald Trump got a jubilant reception Tuesday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where he promised troops pay raises and new equipment and floated the idea of creating a "Space Force" military branch.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:46:26 GMT
Making the first trip of his administration to California, President Donald Trump traveled to Otay Mesa Tuesday to view prototypes of his proposed border wall, saying after the tour he prefers a barrier that allows law enforcement to see through into Mexico.
Making the first trip of his administration to California, President Donald Trump traveled to Otay Mesa Tuesday to view prototypes of his proposed border wall, saying after the tour he prefers a barrier that allows law enforcement to see through into Mexico.
Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-03-14 01:38:08 GMT
A 2-year-old boy was injured and died in San Diego 16 years ago while his stepfather did nothing to get him care, a prosecutor said Tuesday, but a defense attorney told a jury that there were still many unanswered questions in the case.
A 2-year-old boy was injured and died in San Diego 16 years ago while his stepfather did nothing to get him care, a prosecutor said Tuesday, but a defense attorney told a jury that there were still many unanswered questions in the case.
Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:23:22 GMT
During his first visit to the state since taking office, President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at California's Gov. Jerry Brown, saying the Democrat has done a "terrible" job running the state, leading to exorbitant taxes and sanctuary cities that protect criminals.
During his first visit to the state since taking office, President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at California's Gov. Jerry Brown, saying the Democrat has done a "terrible" job running the state, leading to exorbitant taxes and sanctuary cities that protect criminals.
Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:17:52 GMT
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra said that he plans to target political nonprofit organizations that he said mislead donors and influence campaigns. (AP Photo/Rich
Firearms, ammunition and illegal "bump stocks" have been seized over the past 10 days in Norwalk, Riverside and San Diego from suspected prohibited gun owners, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday.
Firearms, ammunition and illegal "bump stocks" have been seized over the past 10 days in Norwalk, Riverside and San Diego from suspected prohibited gun owners, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:45:53 GMT
The fate of the last fire volunteer department in San Diego County is up in the air as the county could soon take over the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District and contract services out to Cal Fire.
The fate of the last fire volunteer department in San Diego County is up in the air as the county could soon take over the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District and contract services out to Cal Fire.
Monday, March 12 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:52:53 GMT
February is grape harvest time in southern Peru, the fruit is then transformed into red and white wines, as well as Peru’s world-famous spirit, Pisco. The season culminates in March with Fiesta de la Vendimia, when locals and travelers celebrate the fruits of harvesting efforts with various festivities.
February is grape harvest time in southern Peru, the fruit is then transformed into red and white wines, as well as Peru’s world-famous spirit, Pisco. The season culminates in March with Fiesta de la Vendimia, when locals and travelers celebrate the fruits of harvesting efforts with various festivities.
Monday, March 12 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:15:41 GMT
If you've ever lost a pet, you know the feeling of panic and desperation that follows. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits El Cajon to meet a woman who travels anywhere at anytime to help dog owners at no charge.
If you've ever lost a pet, you know the feeling of panic and desperation that follows. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits El Cajon to meet a woman who travels anywhere at anytime to help dog owners at no charge.
Monday, March 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:43:50 GMT
The off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard will close for 30 days starting Monday night as construction crews complete a freeway-improvement project, transportation officials advised.
The off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard will close for 30 days starting Monday night as construction crews complete a freeway-improvement project, transportation officials advised.
Monday, March 12 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:42:17 GMT
Xavier came up just short of the Final Four a year ago, losing to eventual finalist Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. San Diego State University received the 11th seed in the West Region of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and will face sixth-seeded Houston Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
Xavier came up just short of the Final Four a year ago, losing to eventual finalist Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. San Diego State University received the 11th seed in the West Region of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and will face sixth-seeded Houston Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
Saturday, March 10 2018 2:55 PM EST2018-03-10 19:55:32 GMT
A former Border Patrol agent is on permanent disability after a training exercise took a dangerous turn. The exercise took place at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado along the Silver Strand State Beach, after a rainstorm contaminated the water, which is where Joshua Willey contracted a flesh eating bacteria.
A former Border Patrol agent is on permanent disability after a training exercise took a dangerous turn. The exercise took place at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado along the Silver Strand State Beach, after a rainstorm contaminated the water, which is where Joshua Willey contracted a flesh eating bacteria.
Saturday, March 10 2018 1:56 AM EST2018-03-10 06:56:41 GMT
San Diego police are looking for a man who viciously attacked a woman, while she was walking alone in Pacific Beach. Police report that the attack happened the night of Tuesday, March 6 along Pacific Beach Drive near Cass Street, which is the same area where two similar attacks were reported last year.
San Diego police are looking for a man who viciously attacked a woman, while she was walking alone in Pacific Beach. Police report that the attack happened the night of Tuesday, March 6 along Pacific Beach Drive near Cass Street, which is the same area where two similar attacks were reported last year.
Saturday, March 10 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-03-10 06:48:26 GMT
A man accused of punching a San Diego police officer in the face after being ordered to stop walking in the middle of the street near a protest involving two rival groups in Chicano Park must stand trial on four charges, including assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and resisting an executive officer.
A man accused of punching a San Diego police officer in the face after being ordered to stop walking in the middle of the street near a protest involving two rival groups in Chicano Park must stand trial on four charges, including assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and resisting an executive officer.
Friday, March 9 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-03-10 04:59:02 GMT
Sitting empty and unused since 2011, many San Diegans are wondering if the show will go on for the Starlight Bowl. The Starlight Bowl once boasted the biggest names in music: Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Jerry Garcia.
Sitting empty and unused since 2011, many San Diegans are wondering if the show will go on for the Starlight Bowl. The Starlight Bowl once boasted the biggest names in music: Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Jerry Garcia.
Friday, March 9 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-03-10 02:03:02 GMT
This is one monitor that needs to be more closely monitored. "Bubbles," a 5 1/2-foot exotic lizard that serves as a popular mascot of sorts at an East County pet shop, is back where he belongs as Friday, five days after he apparently got an irresistible yen to roam.
This is one monitor that needs to be more closely monitored. "Bubbles," a 5 1/2-foot exotic lizard that serves as a popular mascot of sorts at an East County pet shop, is back where he belongs as Friday, five days after he apparently got an irresistible yen to roam.
Friday, March 9 2018 8:07 PM EST2018-03-10 01:07:36 GMT
A protest was held Friday morning outside City Hall offices in National City a day after a video began circulating on social media showing a mother being snatched off a National City street and hauled away by federal authorities in front of her frantic, crying daughters.
A protest was held Friday morning outside City Hall offices in National City a day after a video began circulating on social media showing a mother being snatched off a National City street and hauled away by federal authorities in front of her frantic, crying daughters.
Sunday, March 25 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-26 00:20:55 GMT
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
Monday, March 26 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:40:59 GMT
Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.