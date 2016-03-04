Vintage Himmel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Remembering Larry Video included

We are saddened to report our beloved colleague Larry Himmel,  CBS News 8's legendary reporter, humorist and consummate broadcaster died Wednesday, November 5th following his brave battle with cancer. Larry was 68 years old. More>>

