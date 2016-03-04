CBS News 8 broadcast engineer Scott Rice always knew he wanted to work in the TV business. In fact, 16-years-ago he got Larry's attention. That's when Larry discovered that Scott was running a radio station, out of his bedroom.
Watch the video above for this week's Vintage Himmel.
Updated: Friday, March 4 2016 9:42 PM EST 2016-03-05 02:42:13 GMT
It was one of the most exciting days of their lives, and they got to relive it with Larry.
Larry's mom came for a visit in 1994, and he decided to take her on a little day trip to Tijuana. All did not go as planned, especially when the margaritas arrived. Enjoy this week's Vintage Himmel.
Vintage Himmel: It's one those stories only Larry would think of - Taking Ravi Shankar to the Padres game.
Updated: Saturday, February 13 2016 1:50 AM EST 2016-02-13 06:50:54 GMT It's debate season, a battle of words that just never seem to end.
Updated: Wednesday, February 10 2016 2:03 AM EST 2016-02-10 07:03:14 GMT Lots of San Diegans are excited about the Super Bowl, but not nearly as excited as we were in 1995 when the Chargers were in it.
Updated: Saturday, January 16 2016 12:15 AM EST 2016-01-16 05:15:14 GMT Local animal sanctuary Lions, Tigers and Bears was one of Larry's favorite places.
Updated: Friday, January 8 2016 9:26 PM EST 2016-01-09 02:26:20 GMT Larry often filled in doing the weather, and a few years back his forecast was "Vah Vah Boom!"
Updated: Saturday, December 26 2015 12:23 AM EST 2015-12-26 05:23:44 GMT There was a time when a Chula Vista neighborhood needed a little longer than everyone else to take down the holiday decorations.
Updated: Friday, December 18 2015 11:52 PM EST 2015-12-19 04:52:22 GMT On Friday, we re-lived a Larry Christmas tradition.
Updated: Friday, December 11 2015 11:53 PM EST 2015-12-12 04:53:27 GMT In many ways, Larry was quite predictable.
Updated: Saturday, December 5 2015 12:52 AM EST 2015-12-05 05:52:07 GMT Larry took this whole Christmas thing very seriously.
Updated: Friday, November 27 2015 10:24 PM EST 2015-11-28 03:24:10 GMT A big loss for local little league earlier this week when longtime coach Joe Schloss died at the age of 88.
Updated: Friday, November 20 2015 9:30 PM EST 2015-11-21 02:30:24 GMT Larry loved new things and in 1995 a whole new line of the trolley opened.
Events like today once gain prove the world can be a volatile place. This week's Vintage Himmel is about buried treasure, searching for it and what you actually find. It has been one year to the day since we lost our beloved Larry Himmel. Bates Nut Farm, was one of Larry's favorite places.He affectionately called it "Nate's Butt Farm." Even the most die-hard Chicago Cubs fan would describe themselves as "long suffering." And this season was another heartbreaker. This week, Jer of Jeff & Jer hung up his mic after many great years here in San Diego. This week marked the passing of local law enforcement legend Bill Kolender. A man with a gun, a badge and, as it turned out, someone with a great sense of humor. Twenty-one years ago, we asked Larry to give us a tour of Rady Children's Hospital. When it comes to live television, everything does not always go as planned, and it's been that way from the start. Back in 1996, Larry Himmel decided his swing could use some work, and he had a new option. It's been a very hot summer, and we need a break. It's been a little warm lately, so how about a dip in the pool? Larry loved jazz, and he even named his son Miles after Miles Davis. It's 1993, and Larry had just heard about something called a rave. Back in 2006, Larry was doing what the rest of were doing, complaining about high gas prices. Opening Day at the Del Mar Races is next week, and it was always Larry's favorite day of the year. Larry shot this story April 29, 1996, but the story takes us back a lot further. Larry loved San Diego and all of its traditions including the fair. Back in 1996 it was still called the Del Mar fair and Larry got in right before it opened. Saturday is Larry's birthday, and he would have been 69. Larry Himmel loved his job and he loved talking with people who love their jobs too. In 2007, Larry watched his home burn during the wildfires. The next year he want back to say goodbye to an old friend. Something you don't see often nowadays is a good old fashioned paperboy. As David Letterman begins his retirement, CBS News 8 devoted this month's Vintage Himmels to Larry and David Letterman. Previously, Vintage Himmel took a viewers back to 1993, David Letterman's first year on air at CBS. SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In May, David Letterman is retiring, and he has been working at CBS since 1993. In 1993, Larry Himmel set out on a mission to find him in New York. Watch the Larry's mission in the above video. When Larry heard about a nudist camp in Dehesa, he just had to get to the bottom of it. California droughts are nothing new, in fact in 2009 Larry Himmel decided to deal with the drought through poetry. There's an old saying that goes, "When the cat's away, the mice will play." Larry never did anything halfway, so when he went whale watching, he really went whale watching. This installment of Vintage Himmel takes us back to 1993. Nobody really likes going to the DMV, but it's not nearly as bad as it used to be. Last Valentine's Day, Larry was very much into flower power. When Mike Hardin opened a Hodad's in downtown San Diego, Larry Himmel paid him a visit. Larry Himmel was a Hunter Hayes fan from way, way back. Sometimes a man just needs a little time away to bond with a friend and contemplate life. When Larry Himmel was trying out for a job here at CBS News 8, he came in with a single story on his resume tape. Chris Meyer, the chairman of the board of our station, watched it and hired him. It was April 1979. It's a special day here at CBS News 8 and KFMB. In this Vintage Himmel, Larry reaches a milestone.