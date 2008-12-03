Thursday, April 12 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:40:33 GMT
Recently, News 8 received a Your Stories submission from one of our viewers sharing that the elevators on the East Village side of the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge had been vandalized. The elevators are also, apparently, being used by the homeless as restrooms raising health concerns.
GPS apps are supposed to help drivers get around but Coronado residents say the technology may be leading drivers astray. Locals are saying there has been an uptick in accidents on residential streets and they believe GPS systems are to blame.
When a News 8 viewer reported a mound on a Mira Mesa street last month, Steve Price went out to investigate - only to learn that working with the city to solve neighborhood problem can be a bumpy ride.
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are hundreds of potholes around San Diego County but one CBS News 8 viewer sent in pictures of some that he thinks are the worst. Is he right or are they just bad everywhere? CBS News 8's Kerri Lane reported from Bay Ho with more on this Your Stories report.
Don't you hate the feeling when you're in the store and realize you forgot your reusable bag? A CBS News 8 viewer noticed that not everyone is solving that problem by shelling out ten cents. Some customers are stealing store shopping baskets. CBS News 8's Shawn Styles investigates.
An unbearable smell has overtaken a University City neighborhood. "It just smells like something rotting, it can be sort of an ammonia smell at one point it was making my eyes water," said Melanie Fiorella who can smell the landfill odor.
Libraries are typically quiet places for study, but in Pacific Beach residents say that's not the case. They say a Pacific Beach library has turned into a popular hangout for local transients, creating what some call a "tailgaiting" atmosphere.
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tens of thousands of runners took over the streets of San Diego for Sunday's 19th Annual Rock-N-Roll Marathon. Along with the bands and the big party at the finish line, this year's race featured a new course. But in this Your Stories Report, Shawn Styles shows how not everyone was happy with the changes.
If you've ever wondered what it would be like for children to be in charge of the world, you're about to find out. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, the biggest kid of them all, went to the McGrath Family J.A. Biz Town, a city built for kids.
A lot of business owners have washed their hands of manufacturing products in America, but not one North County man who designs faucets. CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely reports from Vista on the American Faucet and Coatings Corporation.
PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A mysterious fish washed up on shore near Crystal Pier to the surprise of Pacific Beach residents.The strange sight had people asking, what is it?Watch the video report above as CBS News 8's Richard Allyn gets answers from the experts.
It was a dream come true for a very deserving family in El Cajon. On Friday a special group of volunteers joined together to help an El Cajon couple who have opened their home to special needs children.
Two Himalayan black bears have a new habitat at the Lions Tigers and Bears Sanctuary.Bear brothers Teddy and Baloo are among the latest additions to Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine, where they are settling in to their new digs and amazing the sanctuary's visitors.
In January we brought you the success story of11-year-old Eric Montano, as he was released from Rady Children's Hospital following a groundbreaking heart transplant. Now his twin, Raul, is recovering from his own surgery.
Testifying in court can be a stressful situation, especially for some of the youngest witnesses. The district attorney's office here in San Diego has a special program to help kids feel safe and comfortable on the stand.
Feeding San Diego serves 63,000 kids, families and seniors every week. Nearly half a million San Diego residents are struggling with hunger and one in five children are at risk of hunger in San Diego County. These are startling statistics, but as News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows, there is something everyone can do about it.
Recently, News 8 received a Your Stories submission from one of our viewers sharing that the elevators on the East Village side of the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge had been vandalized. The elevators are also, apparently, being used by the homeless as restrooms raising health concerns.
A new state of the art facility is helping law enforcement train for all kinds of scenarios. The training uses guns that shoot lasers, instead of bullets, in simulations based on real life-and-death situations. News 8's Shawn Styles was able to get a tour of Six Maritime's critical training laboratory and shows us more.
GPS apps are supposed to help drivers get around but Coronado residents say the technology may be leading drivers astray. Locals are saying there has been an uptick in accidents on residential streets and they believe GPS systems are to blame.
San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus. ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus.
