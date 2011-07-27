Thursday, July 23 2009 8:36 PM EDT2009-07-24 00:36:45 GMT
An Oceanside woman who triggered a road rage dispute that ended with her and her 8-year-old son being shot by an off-duty police officer has been sentenced to five years probation and a substance abuse program.
Wednesday, June 24 2009 3:02 PM EDT2009-06-24 19:02:54 GMT
For the first time, the San Diego police officer who shot a boy and his mother in a road rage incident is speaking out about the verdict.
Tuesday, June 23 2009 8:33 PM EDT2009-06-24 00:33:27 GMT
He's a free man, but his legal troubles are far from over. San Diego Police Officer Frank White has been acquitted in a road rage shooting that injured a mother and her son, but he's still facing lawsuits.
Thursday, June 18 2009 7:39 PM EDT2009-06-18 23:39:57 GMT
Jury deliberations began today in the trial of an off-duty San Diego police officer accused of weapons violations in the shooting and wounding of a woman and her 8-year-old son during an apparent road rage incident.
Tuesday, June 9 2009 8:49 PM EDT2009-06-10 00:49:00 GMT
An off-duty policeman charged with a felony for firing at a woman after a road rage incident, wounding her and her 8-year-old son, testified today that she looked "high" and "out of her mind" right before the shooting.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:16:35 GMT
A boy was arrested early Tuesday morning in Spring Valley after he allegedly stole his family's pickup truck, fled from police with no headlights on and crashed into a gas station, sparking a fire at one of the pumps, authorities said.
