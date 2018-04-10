Patchy fog will blanket parts of the coast Tuesday morning up and down San Diego County with slightly cooler weather expected along the beaches and slightly warmer weather in the deserts.
You’ll want to scoop up this sweet, chilly freebie Tuesday. Ben & Jerry’s 40th Free Cone Day and participating Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m. April 10.
San Diego State University students will now have a quicker way of getting around campus. ofo, the world’s first and largest dockless bikeshare company, and San Diego State University, Tuesday announced a partnership to bring ofo’s signature yellow bikes to campus.
Caltrans is hoping to improve safety at Chicano Park by installing a debris barrier along a freeway ramp leading to the Coronado Bridge.
A moving tribute Monday night during the 29th Annual Candlelight Tribute for Crime Survivors in Kearny Mesa to those that lost their lives to violent crimes in San Diego County.
Pitcher Clayton Richard's no-doubt, three-run homer that reached the second deck at Coors Field helped the San Diego Padres withstand Carlos Gonzalez's disputed home run for the Colorado Rockies.
A collision between a sedan and a pickup truck on a Poway thoroughfare left one person dead Monday afternoon.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Monday was named Southern California District Attorney of the Year by Crime Victims United, a statewide charitable foundation.
The City Council proclaimed Monday as "Fire Chief Brian Fennessy Day," in honor of the 18-year veteran of the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, who is leaving to head up the Orange County Fire Authority.