Rebecca Zahau was found dead in July 2011 hanging from a second story balcony at her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai's mansion in Coronado. Her death came just days after Jonah's 6-year-old son Max took a fatal fall in the same home. Jonah's brother Adam Shacknai is believed to be the only other person at the home when Rebecca died. Authorities ruled her death a suicide, but the Zahau family believes Rebecca was murdered and is suing Adam in civil court for wrongful death.