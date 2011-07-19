Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 9:49 AM EDT 2018-03-23 13:49:15 GMT
Testimony continued Thursday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau as her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai took the stand.
Updated: Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:52 PM EDT 2018-03-20 18:52:00 GMT
Adam Shacknai was on the stand Monday, as testimony continued in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau.
Updated: Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:36 PM EDT 2018-03-14 19:36:41 GMT
The civil trial continues in the death of Rebecca Zahau.
Updated: Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:53 PM EST 2018-03-07 01:53:18 GMT
Testimony continued Tuesday in the wrongful death lawsuit of Rebecca Zahau.
Updated: Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:35 PM EST 2018-03-06 19:35:44 GMT
Trial resumed Monday in the civil trial involving the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion back in 2011.
Updated: Friday, March 2 2018 12:01 PM EST 2018-03-02 17:01:30 GMT
Testimony continued Thursday in a lawsuit connected to the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion nearly seven years ago.
Updated: Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:20 PM EST 2018-03-01 03:20:53 GMT
Opening statements and testimony from family were heard by a jury Wednesday, in a case that made national headlines after a woman was found hanging in a Coronado mansion.
Updated: Thursday, April 20 2017 9:46 PM EDT 2017-04-21 01:46:31 GMT
The attorney representing the family of Rebecca Zahau removed two sisters from a civil lawsuit filed after Zahau's death.
Updated: Sunday, March 13 2016 2:24 PM EDT 2016-03-13 18:24:55 GMT
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Rebecca Zahau, who was found naked and hanging from a second-story balcony of a Coronado mansion on July 13, 2011, can proceed to trial, a San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Friday.
Updated: Tuesday, July 16 2013 9:05 PM EDT 2013-07-17 01:05:35 GMT One of the defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the woman found hanging at a Coronado mansion is responding to the allegations. Updated: Tuesday, March 19 2013 9:46 AM EDT 2013-03-19 13:46:09 GMT The historic Coronado mansion, which is tied to two mysterious deaths in 2011, is to be sold, it was reported Tuesday. Updated: Friday, September 21 2012 9:16 PM EDT 2012-09-22 01:16:38 GMT Dina Shacknai wants authorities to reopen the investigation into her son's death, and on Friday she made her case to Dr. Phil. Dina Shacknai wants authorities to reopen the investigation into her son's death, and on Friday she made her case to Dr. Phil. Updated: Tuesday, September 18 2012 9:38 PM EDT 2012-09-19 01:38:49 GMT Dina Shacknai appeared in Coronado Tuesday to argue that the investigation into her son's death should be reopened, because she says it's no accident. Updated: Monday, September 10 2012 4:08 PM EDT 2012-09-10 20:08:12 GMT Family members on both sides of the tragic deaths at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado are in L.A. speaking with Dr. Phil. Updated: Tuesday, August 7 2012 1:37 AM EDT 2012-08-07 05:37:07 GMT The mother of a six-year-old boy who died at the Spreckels Mansion on Coronado last year is requesting authorities reopen the investigation into his death. Updated: Monday, July 16 2012 4:01 PM EDT 2012-07-16 20:01:22 GMT It was a year ago when six-year-old Max Shacknai died after falling from a staircase inside the historic Spreckles Mansion in Coronado. Updated: Tuesday, February 21 2012 3:15 PM EST 2012-02-21 20:15:38 GMT A well-known Coronado mansion is getting a facelift, seven months after a woman and young child died inside the house. A well-known Coronado mansion is getting a facelift, seven months after a woman and young child died inside the house. Updated: Tuesday, December 13 2011 8:21 PM EST 2011-12-14 01:21:39 GMT The millionaire boyfriend of Rebecca Zahau will allow her family's attorneys to launch a new investigation inside the Spreckels mansion. Updated: Tuesday, December 13 2011 2:31 AM EST 2011-12-13 07:31:10 GMT A false-positive test may explain why a benzodiazepine class of tranquilizer was detected in 6-year-old Max Shacknai's blood. Updated: Tuesday, December 6 2011 2:42 AM EST 2011-12-06 07:42:57 GMT When the Sheriff's department turned over evidence to Zahau family attorney Anne Bremner, it came with a warning. When the Sheriff's department turned over evidence to Zahau family attorney Anne Bremner, it came with a warning. Updated: Wednesday, November 30 2011 2:36 AM EST 2011-11-30 07:36:45 GMT A dramatic 911 call that reported a hanging death at Coronado's Spreckels mansion has been released to News 8. Updated: Tuesday, November 22 2011 2:28 PM EST 2011-11-22 19:28:01 GMT Attorneys representing the family of Rebecca Zahau will travel to San Diego next week to meet with Sheriff Bill Gore. Updated: Sunday, November 20 2011 2:50 PM EST 2011-11-20 19:50:13 GMT The death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels mansion got even more bizarre Saturday, amid reports that investigators found Asian pornography and bondage anime on a computer at the home. The death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels mansion got even more bizarre Saturday, amid reports that investigators found Asian pornography and bondage anime on a computer at the home. Updated: Thursday, November 17 2011 7:05 PM EST 2011-11-18 00:05:29 GMT Sheriff investigators have confirmed the presence of unidentified, mixed DNA found at the Spreckels mansion death scene. Updated: Thursday, November 17 2011 3:28 PM EST 2011-11-17 20:28:18 GMT Sheriff Bill Gore responded Wednesday to charges that his department botched the Coronado mansion death investigation. Updated: Tuesday, November 15 2011 11:21 PM EST 2011-11-16 04:21:57 GMT The results of a second autopsy on Rebecca Zahau were released Tuesday on the Dr. Phil Show. The results of a second autopsy on Rebecca Zahau were released Tuesday on the Dr. Phil Show. Updated: Monday, November 7 2011 11:55 PM EST 2011-11-08 04:55:41 GMT Nina Romano was confused about what happened to her nephew at the Spreckels mansion from the moment Rebecca Zahau picked her up at Lindbergh Field. Updated: Saturday, November 5 2011 11:52 PM EDT 2011-11-06 03:52:09 GMT The identity of a mystery woman spotted at the Spreckels mansion by a passerby hours before the July 13 death of Rebecca Zahau was confirmed Wednesday. Updated: Wednesday, November 2 2011 2:21 PM EDT 2011-11-02 18:21:38 GMT For the first time since Rebecca Zahau was found dead at the Spreckels mansion in Coronado, we are seeing a reenactment of the entire hanging scenario. Updated: Friday, October 28 2011 12:39 PM EDT 2011-10-28 16:39:03 GMT A second autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the remains of a woman found hanged at a historic Coronado estate last summer in what was ruled a suicide. Updated: Thursday, October 27 2011 7:14 PM EDT 2011-10-27 23:14:48 GMT The body of Rebecca Zahau has arrived in Pittsburgh for a second autopsy, three and a half months after her death at the Spreckels Mansion. The body of Rebecca Zahau has arrived in Pittsburgh for a second autopsy, three and a half months after her death at the Spreckels mansion. Updated: Tuesday, October 25 2011 8:45 PM EDT 2011-10-26 00:45:55 GMT The "Dr. Phil" television show will air the results of a second autopsy planned on the body of a woman who died at the historic Spreckels mansion in Coronado. Updated: Thursday, October 6 2011 11:26 AM EDT 2011-10-06 15:26:45 GMT San Diego Sheriff's investigators have completed a forensic reexamination of a cell phone owned by Rebecca Zahau. Updated: Thursday, September 22 2011 5:36 PM EDT 2011-09-22 21:36:00 GMT The state Attorney General's Office has denied a request by Jonah Shacknai to review the investigation into the deaths at the Spreckels mansion. Updated: Thursday, September 22 2011 3:01 AM EDT 2011-09-22 07:01:03 GMT Rebecca Zahau's cell phone logs show she engaged in a series of phone conversations and traded text messages in the hours before her hanging. Updated: Wednesday, September 21 2011 2:45 AM EDT 2011-09-21 06:45:30 GMT The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's search warrants have been ordered to be unsealed in the hanging death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels mansion on July 13, 2011. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's search warrants have been ordered to be unsealed in the hanging death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels mansion on July 13, 2011. Updated: Saturday, September 17 2011 5:28 AM EDT 2011-09-17 09:28:30 GMT There are lingering questions in the hanging death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels mansion in Coronado. Updated: Saturday, September 17 2011 5:27 AM EDT 2011-09-17 09:27:06 GMT Explosive new details contained in an autopsy report suggest Rebecca Zahau was gagged with a T-shirt wrapped around her mouth and neck. Updated: Wednesday, September 7 2011 10:01 AM EDT 2011-09-07 14:01:42 GMT Millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon Jonah Shacknai is coming out swinging in the media battle over the death of his six-year-old son and girlfriend at his Coronado mansion. Updated: Friday, September 2 2011 7:34 PM EDT 2011-09-02 23:34:56 GMT Footprints spotted on a dusty balcony and traces of DNA found on knives and pieces of rope helped investigators conclude that the mysterious death of a woman found hanging naked at a California mansion was a suicide Updated: Friday, September 2 2011 11:01 AM EDT 2011-09-02 15:01:57 GMT A News 8 review of similar hanging deaths around the nation may reinforce a possible suicide scenario in the death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado. Updated: Tuesday, August 9 2011 11:05 AM EDT 2011-08-09 15:05:59 GMT The boyfriend of a woman found dead inside a Coronado mansion is speaking about the tragedy. Updated: Wednesday, July 27 2011 12:02 AM EDT 2011-07-27 04:02:25 GMT Coronado police reports show no domestic violence calls over the past three years at the Spreckels mansion. Updated: Tuesday, July 26 2011 2:42 AM EDT 2011-07-26 06:42:54 GMT The sister of the woman found dead in a Coronado mansion is speaking out for the first time to News 8 about the tragic death. Updated: Sunday, July 24 2011 10:10 PM EDT 2011-07-25 02:10:56 GMT The woman found hanging from a balcony at a Coronado Mansion, 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau, has been laid to rest. Updated: Thursday, July 21 2011 10:47 PM EDT 2011-07-22 02:47:17 GMT The man who owns the historic Coronado mansion connected to two recent deaths has hired one of the country's top public relations firms. Updated: Wednesday, July 20 2011 9:05 PM EDT 2011-07-21 01:05:41 GMT It has been a week since the naked body of 32-year-old woman Rebecca Zahau was found hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado. Updated: Tuesday, July 19 2011 8:39 PM EDT 2011-07-20 00:39:25 GMT Newly released police reports from Arizona document a volatile and violent relationship between Jonah Shacknai and his second ex-wife. Updated: Tuesday, July 19 2011 6:57 PM EDT 2011-07-19 22:57:10 GMT The bizarre and violent death of 32-year-old Zahau continues to baffle both investigators and mental health experts, after she was found nude, bound and hanging from a balcony at the Spreckles Mansion in Coronado. The bizarre and violent death of 32-year-old Zahau continues to baffle both investigators and mental health experts, after she was found nude, bound and hanging from a balcony at the Spreckles Mansion in Coronado the morning of Wednesday, July 13. Updated: Tuesday, July 19 2011 6:26 PM EDT 2011-07-19 22:26:15 GMT The Shacknai family confirmed Sunday the death of their 6-year-old son Max Shacknai. The boy had been hospitalized since Monday after falling near the stairway in his father's home in Coronado. Updated: Monday, July 18 2011 8:24 PM EDT 2011-07-19 00:24:43 GMT The wealthy San Diego suburb of Coronado is known for its safe streets, world-class beaches and small-town feel. The most common crimes are small-time theft.