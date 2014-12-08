This commercial was designed to brand Coleman University's four different programs with a “real life meets high-tech” message – creating excitement for exploring a career in software development, gaming, graphic design and network security.
These fun promotional spots featuring CBS News 8's Kyle Kraska shows how advertisers can be incorporated into fun, highly visible station promotions.
This testimonial highlights Gary Marrokal and his company's mission of innovative design, quality craftsmanship and superior service – incorporating clients and their families enjoying their remodeled homes.
This :30 spot was designed to brand a national franchise on a local San Diego level while highlighting their exclusive inventory of garage doors and their stellar “Red Ribbon” reputation.
It's the holidays all the time at City Lights in San Diego. This :30 showcases all 45,000 square fee of the store – including their extensive selection of Christmas merchandise – from trees and wreaths to collectibles, gifts and more.