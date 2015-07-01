4th of July Around San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

  • Fourth of July: San Diego

    Fourth of July: San Diego

    Wednesday, July 1 2015 1:47 PM EDT2015-07-01 17:47:43 GMT
    Relax with loved ones on San Diego's sandy beaches this Fourth of July for a perfect view of the fireworks.  
  • Fourth of July: East County

    Fourth of July: East County

    Wednesday, July 1 2015 2:25 PM EDT2015-07-01 18:25:22 GMT
    Avoid bumper-to-bumper beach traffic this Fourth of July by watching fireworks in East County. El Cajon, Ramona, and Santee will be hosting amazing firework displays for families.  
  • Fourth of July: South Bay

    Fourth of July: South Bay

    Jul 03, 2014 03:14 PM2015-06-29 20:34:59 GMT
    South Bay is a great place to celebrate the red, white, and blue before the Fourth of July. National City is hosting a carnival up until July 6.  
  • Fourth of July: North County

    Fourth of July: North County

    Wednesday, July 1 2015 2:29 PM EDT2015-07-01 18:29:30 GMT
    Celebrate your best red, white, and blue outfit this Fourth of July in North County! Legoland, La Jolla, Vista, and a number of other locations will be hosting exciting Fourth of July celebrations. 
  • Fourth of July Transportation and Tips

    Fourth of July Transportation and Tips

    Wednesday, July 2 2014 4:27 PM EDT2014-07-02 20:27:34 GMT
    Planning on going somewhere this Fourth of July? Follow these tips to prepare yourself for a great day of celebration.  
