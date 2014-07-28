Hiking Around San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

From the ocean to the mountains, San Diego is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. As a native San Diegan, I love to explore what my city has to offer through hiking. I am here to show you some spectacular hikes from different parts of the county, so we can enjoy this majestic city together.

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:47 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:47:41 GMT
    Lush, green Torrey Pine trees unique to San Diego. Piercing blue waves that lick the sides of crisp, sandy cliffs. Piercing sunrays that warm your shoulders and face. These are all features of Torrey Pines State Reserve, a gorgeous place where visitors can enjoy scenic hikes and a refreshing swim. 

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:49 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:49:24 GMT
    Del Dios Highlands Preserve is perfect for anyone looking for spectacular views of Lake Hodges, serene wildlife, and the Olivenhain Reservoir. Although it is newer to San Diego and yields steep climbs, this hike is great for anyone looking for a challenge. 

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:39 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:39:13 GMT
    Fifty miles from downtown, Cuyamaca Peak is a spectacular feature of San Diego and a major landmark that can be seen almost anywhere around the county. Hikers or bikers can breathe in fresh mountain air while getting a 360 view of the county. Hawks, rabbits, turkeys, and coyotes are only some of the wildlife you can see throughout the trail. 

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:18 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:18:39 GMT
    Located off of Espola Road, Mount Woodson is home to great fishing in Poway Lake, spectacular views of Palomar Mountain to the East, and a fun photo-op located on Potato Chip Rock at the top of the hike. Although the hike itself can be strenuous, the breathtaking view and pictures at Potato Chip Rock make the journey worth it. 

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:18 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:18:19 GMT
    Tucked in the Cleveland National Forest, the Laguna Mountains are known for their quiet, serine trails that loop through lush greenery and vibrant wildflowers. The trails are stunning with a number of views of the Cuyamaca Mountains, Laguna Lake, and vivacious meadows and ponds. 

    Monday, July 28 2014 2:39 PM EDT2014-07-28 18:39:46 GMT
    Hiking is an enjoyable way to explore the great outdoors and breathe in some fresh air. It is a way to get to know yourself and how much your body can handle. That is why it is crucial to prepare yourself before you go on a hike. 
