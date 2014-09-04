Coleman University has consistently been rated in the top 15 percent nationwide for delivering the best educational experiences for military students. This should come as little surprise when you take into consideration the makeup of the Coleman University staff and the organizations that it has chosen to partner with.
Military servicemembers from two countries are on a new mission Friday to help veterans who suffer from mental health problems.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.
Coleman University paid tribute to military service members during its 55th commencement ceremony Saturday, May 19 in honor of Armed Forces Day.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country.
From the battlefield to books, writing gives a lot of veterans an outlet to deal with everything that comes their way.
There is a new nationwide campaign underway to honor the contributions made by U.S. and Allied Forces during World War One while also supporting the wounded warriors of today.
As part of Operation Guardian Support, the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector welcomed 108 California National Guard personnel who started training last week.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.
On Wednesday, military veterans and active duty members will come together to share ideas and inspiration at a conference called Clever Talks.
A special Mother's Day treat was served up Sunday for dozens of local military moms. Instead of breakfast in bed, they were all treated to a complimentary Mother's Day brunch with their families at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.
Two American aircraft carriers warships returned to San Diego Monday following separate seven-month deployments.
Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a non-profit organization serving ill and injured warriors, broke ground on a second transitional housing facility in San Diego Wednesday.
The Army says it’s considering 15 cities for the headquarters of its planned Futures Command , which will keep track of emerging technology and innovations that could be used in warfighting.
When the U.S.S. Carl Vinson returned to San Diego on Thursday, sailors were welcomed home by a smiling streak of red, white and blue.
The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.
A Marine veteran is making a second grueling walk across the country to raise awareness for his comrades injured in combat.
For the first time, female Marines awoke Wednesday to begin their first full day of training at Camp Pendleton's Marine Combat Training course.
As we become dependent on modern technology, we also become vulnerable to cyberattacks. Responding to those cybersecurity incidents is San Diego-based Proficio, which has a highly skilled team in place, but is now tapping into a new source for talent. Veterans and service members transitioning into the civilian world are the new faces on this digital battle field.
Cybersecurity is one of the highest paying careers in the world, yet many job positions are still unfilled, why is that? According to Forbes magazine, there are over 40,000 jobs in cybersecurity that are open and companies are desperate to hire qualified professionals.
The Coleman Alumni Professional Society (CAPS) is a vital part of our community of students and graduates. The goal of an alumni association is to bring ideas and support for improving an institution and guiding current enrolled students towards a fulfilling life in academics.
The season of giving is upon us. Whether you're deployed or not, at home missing someone on deployment, or readying yourself to transition to civilian life, you probably have a gift list -- gifts you want to give to loved ones, family members, fellow service members, and friends.
A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.
A special group of students from Dana Middle School got a behind-the-scenes tour of SeaWorld San Diego on Thursday thanks to the group Military Kids Unite. About 40 kids were treated to a unique day of learning about sea creatures, while also getting to know each other. News 8 photojournalist Ann-Marie Spaulding tagged along on the adventure.
The Carl Vinson Strike Group departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific.
The Marine Corps has had an active 2017. Among their many accomplishments, Marine units were responsible for massive artillery barrages in battles against the terrorist group ISIS. They also participated in air and ground exercises around the world. Many of their accomplishments were captured on camera.
Two World War II veterans will soon be taking an honor flight to Washington D.C. thanks to two young girls in Rancho Santa Fe.
Before Saturday, Marine veteran Joshua Ray, his wife and six children had just one vehicle to use for all of their family business, and Ray had to take the train from Oceanside to San Diego every day to get to work.
General Tony McPeak is a retired 4-star general in the Air Force. He served for 37 years and in that time, flew 269 combat missions in Vietnam.
The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation has teamed up with Jerome's Furniture to help makeover the veterans lounge at Miramar College just in time for Veteran's Day. About a month ago Melinda Lee noticed the furniture was falling apart. She reached out to the foundation, which then got in touch with Jerome's to make it all happen. Jerome's delivered an electric reclining sofa, two chairs, and a bookcase.
The USS Midway Foundation Thursday announced $450,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits that assist military families, veterans and law enforcement in the San Diego area.
The hit military drama "SEAL Team" follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy Seals. David Boreanaz, the star of the freshman drama, spoke with Nichelle Medina about the success of the show and what it’s like to work with real-life members of the military.
There's no place like home for the holidays - that's why it can be a difficult time of year for so many military families.
This year's GI Film Festival San Diego will be held Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at various venues around the county.
The GI Film Festival opens Wednesday in San Diego with the opening night screening of "The Two Sides Project." The film tells the story of gold star children who traveled to Vietnam to learn more about the death of their fathers. News 8 photojournalist James Mann spoke with one of the subjects about how the trip gave her closure.
Continuing your education is more than just being a student who attends their scheduled classes, and turns in your work on time. Giving yourself the chance to learn outside of your classroom through hands-on application and professional development is the key to being a successful professional once you have graduated.
The signature event of Fleet Week San Diego is scheduled Saturday- the Sea and Air Parade on San Diego Bay.
The theme of this year's show, "A Salute to Vietnam Veterans," is in honor of the sacrifices made by the thousands who served in Vietnam.
Veterans from across the country are in San Diego for a special event. They're taking part in a sports clinic designed to improve rehabilitation with adaptable activities. News 8's Heather Hope has details on the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.
Empowering veterans with disabilities to overcome barriers and unleash their potential; that's the goal behind "No Barriers Warriors" and its "Warriors to Summits" expedition.
As the nation remembers the events of September 11, Norbert Kubilus, the President of Coleman University, shares his memory of that day.
Coleman University enjoys many opportunities to partner with other organizations that are working on incredible technological developments. This year we were asked to host and care for the only tree in the United States that serves as the North American marker for the 80edays Elduro 2016 Worldwide Electric Vehicle Rally.
His comedy career started on a dare and ever since, Will C. has traveled the country hitting clubs, colleges, and military bases.
U.S. military officials called off a search and rescue operation on Sunday for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land.
A local chapter of a national non-profit is hard at work protecting some of the most under recognized supporters of troops in foreign lands.
The Navy's latest destroyer is scheduled to enter service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel will be named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.
A large crowd gathered in San Diego to send off a Marine Captain embarking on a 100-day run across the United States. USMC Captain Maggie Seymour served our country for 10 years, and in that span, she developed close connections with several military groups and communities. She's running to raise awareness for their individual causes and hopes that her mission will point more support in their direction. Captain Seymour expects to finish her run in Virginia Beach in late October.
Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.
The 30th annual Stand Down for homeless veterans began Friday at San Diego High School. About 1,000 former military members and their families will receive various services from volunteers through Sunday.
The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived at its home port of San Diego Wednesday, less than a month after it was commissioned in Texas.
The Rosie Network aims to help military spouses, transitioning service members and veterans start and grow their own business.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed America’s newest citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the USS Midway Museum Monday.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.
A 3-day training session is taking place at Camp Pendleton for some very special students.
Bomb-sniffing dogs from across the country are getting some additional training detecting different explosive odors.
News 8's Kelly Hessedal spent the day with the K9s and their handlers.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, was the keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Veterans are being honored across San Diego County during Memorial Day weekend and dozens of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were among those spending their Saturday placing American flags at burial sites at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.