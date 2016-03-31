Updated: Thursday, March 29 2018 9:31 PM EDT 2018-03-30 01:31:34 GMT
Sometimes good teachers can be sneaky by making a subject fun enough that students don't realize how much they're learning.
Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:26 PM EDT 2018-03-29 01:26:23 GMT
If laughter is life's best medicine, a 97-year-old East County woman's art may just be good for your health.
Updated: Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:23 PM EDT 2018-03-28 01:23:24 GMT
Along with Hotel del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge, the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park is one of San Diego's most iconic sites.
Updated: Monday, March 26 2018 10:11 PM EDT 2018-03-27 02:11:40 GMT
If you're looking for a pricey penthouse, La Jolla and luxury go hand-in-hand.
Updated: Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT 2018-03-22 00:54:10 GMT
Every good deed starts with an act of kindness.
Updated: Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:39 PM EDT 2018-03-21 01:39:07 GMT
Diane McGrogran was dead for 32 minutes, but a team of doctors and nurses saved one of their own.
Updated: Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:38 PM EDT 2018-03-21 01:38:43 GMT
A young Carlsbad couple is raising money for their dream wedding in the most unexpected of ways.
Updated: Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:47 PM EDT 2018-03-15 01:47:14 GMT
We all have a daily routine: eat breakfast, go to work... climb a mountain?
Updated: Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:10 PM EDT 2018-03-14 01:10:17 GMT
Imagine missing your high school senior prom. For a handful of senior citizens in Chula Vista, Tuesday was a chance to make those prom memories.
Updated: Monday, March 12 2018 9:15 PM EDT 2018-03-13 01:15:41 GMT
If you've ever lost a pet, you know the feeling of panic and desperation that follows. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits El Cajon to meet a woman who travels anywhere at anytime to help dog owners at no charge.
Updated: Friday, March 9 2018 11:59 PM EST 2018-03-10 04:59:02 GMT
Sitting empty and unused since 2011, many San Diegans are wondering if the show will go on for the Starlight Bowl. The Starlight Bowl once boasted the biggest names in music: Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Jerry Garcia.
Updated: Thursday, March 8 2018 9:26 PM EST 2018-03-09 02:26:44 GMT
At the age of 78, an East County woman has just accomplished an amazing feat - with her feet. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Lakeside to meet the globe-trotting great grandmother.
Updated: Thursday, March 8 2018 1:50 PM EST 2018-03-08 18:50:53 GMT
San Diego's largest and oldest rummage sale has raised millions of dollars for local charity - and it's back for the 91st time.
Updated: Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:14 PM EST 2018-03-07 02:14:12 GMT
Governor Jerry Brown has declared March 5 - 9 Food Waste Prevention Week. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Oceanside where two sister restaurants are getting the most out of their menu.
Updated: Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:44 AM EST 2018-03-06 07:44:01 GMT
The Clean Car Expo has rolled into the San Diego Convention Center.
Updated: Saturday, March 3 2018 12:03 AM EST 2018-03-03 05:03:35 GMT
An appearance on the Stephen Colbert show left a lot of animal lovers speechless, like the cat got their tongue.
Updated: Thursday, March 1 2018 10:14 PM EST 2018-03-02 03:14:01 GMT
The single use plastic bag ban can create confusion and frustration for grocery store shoppers at check out.
Updated: Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:55 PM EST 2018-03-01 01:55:20 GMT
If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with a view that doubles as a famous tourists trap, you may just be in luck.
Updated: Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:12 PM EST 2018-02-28 02:12:36 GMT
The positive prognosis of a nine-year-old cancer patient is giving beer lovers across San Diego County something to drink to.
Updated: Friday, February 23 2018 8:50 PM EST 2018-02-24 01:50:56 GMT
Sometimes the fabric of a community is visible through acts of kindness.
Updated: Thursday, February 22 2018 11:32 PM EST 2018-02-23 04:32:07 GMT
True love stands the test of time.
Updated: Wednesday, February 21 2018 9:37 PM EST 2018-02-22 02:37:48 GMT
It's not often you look up into the sky and see something that blows your mind. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's goes to Moonlight Beach to meet the "Bubble Man."
Updated: Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:15 PM EST 2018-02-21 02:15:44 GMT
If you want to become an aerospace engineer, getting a job at NASA is like shooting for the moon. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Diego City College to meet a rising star.
Updated: Monday, February 19 2018 9:12 PM EST 2018-02-20 02:12:20 GMT
A North County eatery is believed to be the first restaurant in San Diego County where parents can have it all - great food, alone time and supervised onsite child care.
Updated: Saturday, February 17 2018 5:07 PM EST 2018-02-17 22:07:02 GMT
Few of us really know how our coworkers spend their time when they are off the clock. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff gets to know Ryan Brothers - a writer here at KFMB Stations and News 8 - who put his own signature on Mission Trails Regional Park.
Updated: Saturday, February 17 2018 12:34 AM EST 2018-02-17 05:34:35 GMT
If planting trees at Balboa Park sounds like too much work, you could just sit back and order a plate of tacos.
