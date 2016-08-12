Located just 25 miles north of San Diego, you will find a little beach town known as Encinitas. Encinitas was established over a 100 years ago and has grown to over 60,000 residents.
In need of a little beach break? San Diego County is known for having some of the finest sand and bluest water and Encinitas boasts a couple beaches that complete the San Diego beach experience.
Breakfast. The most important meal of the day. However, I like to think of it as also the most tasty meal of the day and this couldn't be more true than at 101 Diner.
When you’re traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway you’ll see spectacular views and many places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat, including a charming Encinitas café.
Despite the beach and surfing culture, Encinitas is also a place where golfers can call home. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is one of the few courses in San Diego, located high enough that you still have a view of the Pacific.
Sometimes in life, you just need a little R&R and Encinitas is the perfect place to catch your breath. One mall in Encinitas provides a respite from the routine of life with many shopping and dining options.
There is one restaurant along the 101 that is definitely worth a visit. If you are in the mood for some real Italian, you should make your way to Vigilucci's Trattoria.
When visiting this area, you are constantly surrounded by the calmness of the ocean waves and the sea breeze. However, to really embrace the Encinitas lifestyle, you should take some time to practice yoga and find your inner peace.
