Inside Encinitas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

With its coastal weather and beautiful scenery, Encinitas serves as a perfect location for a vacation. This section highlights some the restaurants, attractions and facts about the sunny town that attracts tourists year-round.

  • Inside EncinitasMore>>

  • Explore the different areas Encinitas has to offer

    Explore the different areas Encinitas has to offer

    Friday, August 12 2016 3:06 PM EDT2016-08-12 19:06:15 GMT

    Located just 25 miles north of San Diego, you will find a little beach town known as Encinitas. Encinitas was established over a 100 years ago and has grown to over 60,000 residents. 

     

    Located just 25 miles north of San Diego, you will find a little beach town known as Encinitas. Encinitas was established over a 100 years ago and has grown to over 60,000 residents. 

     

  • Check out the local beaches

    Check out the local beaches

    Friday, August 12 2016 2:38 PM EDT2016-08-12 18:38:31 GMT

    In need of a little beach break? San Diego County is known for having some of the finest sand and bluest water and Encinitas boasts a couple beaches that complete the San Diego beach experience.

     

    In need of a little beach break? San Diego County is known for having some of the finest sand and bluest water and Encinitas boasts a couple beaches that complete the San Diego beach experience.

     

  • Start your day with the best breakfast

    Start your day with the best breakfast

    Friday, August 12 2016 3:32 PM EDT2016-08-12 19:32:50 GMT

    Breakfast. The most important meal of the day. However, I like to think of it as also the most tasty meal of the day and this couldn't be more true than at 101 Diner.

     

    Breakfast. The most important meal of the day. However, I like to think of it as also the most tasty meal of the day and this couldn't be more true than at 101 Diner.

     

  • In need of an afternoon pick me up?

    In need of an afternoon pick me up?

    Friday, August 12 2016 3:08 PM EDT2016-08-12 19:08:12 GMT

    When you’re traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway you’ll see spectacular views and many places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat, including a charming Encinitas café.

     

    When you’re traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway you’ll see spectacular views and many places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat, including a charming Encinitas café.

     

  • Grab your clubs and hit the green

    Grab your clubs and hit the green

    Friday, August 12 2016 3:30 PM EDT2016-08-12 19:30:57 GMT

    Despite the beach and surfing culture, Encinitas is also a place where golfers can call home. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is one of the few courses in San Diego, located high enough that you still have a view of the Pacific. 

     

    Despite the beach and surfing culture, Encinitas is also a place where golfers can call home. Encinitas Ranch Golf Course is one of the few courses in San Diego, located high enough that you still have a view of the Pacific. 

     

  • Shop at The Forum

    Shop at The Forum

    Friday, August 12 2016 2:56 PM EDT2016-08-12 18:56:31 GMT

    Sometimes in life, you just need a little R&R and Encinitas is the perfect place to catch your breath. One mall in Encinitas provides a respite from the routine of life with many shopping and dining options.

     

    Sometimes in life, you just need a little R&R and Encinitas is the perfect place to catch your breath. One mall in Encinitas provides a respite from the routine of life with many shopping and dining options.

     

  • A little piece of Italy in Encinitas

    A little piece of Italy in Encinitas

    Friday, August 12 2016 3:30 PM EDT2016-08-12 19:30:31 GMT

    There is one restaurant along the 101 that is definitely worth a visit. If you are in the mood for some real Italian, you should make your way to Vigilucci's Trattoria. 

     

    There is one restaurant along the 101 that is definitely worth a visit. If you are in the mood for some real Italian, you should make your way to Vigilucci's Trattoria. 

     

  • Encinitas may be the key to unlock your inner peace

    Encinitas may be the key to unlock your inner peace

    Tuesday, August 16 2016 7:23 PM EDT2016-08-16 23:23:25 GMT

    When visiting this area, you are constantly surrounded by the calmness of the ocean waves and the sea breeze. However, to really embrace the Encinitas lifestyle, you should take some time to practice yoga and find your inner peace. 

     

    When visiting this area, you are constantly surrounded by the calmness of the ocean waves and the sea breeze. However, to really embrace the Encinitas lifestyle, you should take some time to practice yoga and find your inner peace. 

     

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • inewsource

    inewsource

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

  • The Late Late Show with James Corden

    The Late Late Show with James Corden

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.