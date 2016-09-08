Pigskin Picks 2016 - San Diego Toyota Dealers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

  • Pigskin Picks 2016 - San Diego Toyota DealersMore>>

  • Pigskin Picks - October 20, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - October 20, 2016

  • Pigskin Picks - October, 12, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - October, 12, 2016

    Summary Copy:   Watch Kraskadamus make his Pig Skin picks for this week. Don't forget to make your picks!

     

    Summary Copy:   Watch Kraskadamus make his Pig Skin picks for this week. Don't forget to make your picks!

     

  • Pigskin Picks - October, 6, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - October, 6, 2016

    Watch Kraskadamus make his Pig Skin picks for this week. Don't forget to make your picks!

     

    Watch Kraskadamus make his Pig Skin picks for this week. Don't forget to make your picks!

     

  • Pigskin Picks - September, 28, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - September, 28, 2016

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes.

     

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes.

     

  • Pigskin Picks - September, 15, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - September, 15, 2016

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes

     

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes

     

  • Pigskin Picks - September 7, 2016

    Pigskin Picks - September 7, 2016

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes!

     

    Watch each week as CBS News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska reveals the picks made by the amazing Kraskadamus.  Play along each week in the Ultimate Pigskin Picks for your chance to beat Kraskadamus and win prizes!

     
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.