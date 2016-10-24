CBS 8 Features - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

    Stephen Colbert is best known for his work as a television host, writer, actor, and producer, and least known for his charity work teaching English as a second language on Tunisian date farms.

     

  • The Late Late Show with James Corden

    The Late Late Show with James Corden

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     

    Each week night on CBS 8, The Late Late Show with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches.

     

  • Inside Edition

    Inside Edition

    Inside Edition is television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated news magazine. Get the latest news, headlines, investigative reports, entertainment news and consumer alerts.

     

    Inside Edition is television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated news magazine. Get the latest news, headlines, investigative reports, entertainment news and consumer alerts.

     

  • Entertainment Tonight

    Entertainment Tonight

    Entertainment Tonight is the authoritative source on entertainment and celebrity news to the industry's biggest stars!

     

    Entertainment Tonight is the authoritative source on entertainment and celebrity news to the industry's biggest stars!

     

  • The Zevely Zone

    The Zevely Zone

    Jeff loves telling the stories of San Diegans with his own quirky style. Jeff has surfed in his business suit, climbed stoplights, and jogged in minus ten degree meat lockers all to bring the viewer something unique and unusual in The Zevely Zone.

     

    Jeff loves telling the stories of San Diegans with his own quirky style. Jeff has surfed in his business suit, climbed stoplights, and jogged in minus ten degree meat lockers all to bring the viewer something unique and unusual in The Zevely Zone.

     

  • Fitness Friday

    Fitness Friday

    CBS 8 Fitness Friday is a lifestyle section that features health related segments from CBS 8 reporter Ashley Jacobs. In her reports, she interviews health, exercise and nutrition experts as well as showcase fun events around town.

     

    CBS 8 Fitness Friday is a lifestyle section that features health related segments from CBS 8 reporter Ashley Jacobs. In her reports, she interviews health, exercise and nutrition experts as well as showcase fun events around town.

     

  • 8 On the Homefront

    8 On the Homefront

    Join CBS 8 and Coleman University as we salute our service men, women and veterans and help mobilize support for our military and their families through local agencies dedicated to assisting ... ON THE HOMEFRONT.

     

    Join CBS 8 and Coleman University as we salute our service men, women and veterans and help mobilize support for our military and their families through local agencies dedicated to assisting ... ON THE HOMEFRONT.

     

  • Health Alert

    Health Alert

    CBS 8 Health Alert provides information about health, fitness, diet, nutrition, diseases and medicine.

     

    CBS 8 Health Alert provides information about health, fitness, diet, nutrition, diseases and medicine.

     

  • Consumer Alert

    Consumer Alert

    Find out the latest on consumer tips, fraud alerts, recalls and scam investigations.

     

    Find out the latest on consumer tips, fraud alerts, recalls and scam investigations.

     

  • CBS News 8 Pets

    CBS News 8 Pets

    From house pets to the creatures out in the wild, read stories about the animal world around town.

     

    From house pets to the creatures out in the wild, read stories about the animal world around town.

     

  • CrimeFighters

    CrimeFighters

    Helping to make San Diego a safer place to live, that's the goal of CBS 8 Crimefighters. We bring you information you need to protect yourself and to stop crime from happening in your neighborhood.

     

    Helping to make San Diego a safer place to live, that's the goal of CBS 8 Crimefighters. We bring you information you need to protect yourself and to stop crime from happening in your neighborhood.

     

  • CBS 8 Eats

    CBS 8 Eats

    Explore the world of food through CBS 8 Eats! Check out recipes, find out new twists on food ideas or view videos on outstanding local restaurants. Take a bite out of CBS 8 Eats!

     

    Explore the world of food through CBS 8 Eats! Check out recipes, find out new twists on food ideas or view videos on outstanding local restaurants. Take a bite out of CBS 8 Eats!

     

  • News 8: Life Beyond the Lens

    News 8: Life Beyond the Lens

    San Diego is a natural playground for adventurers of every age. Journey with Barbara-Lee Edwards, Carlo Cecchetto, Kyle Kraska and Shawn Styles on their favorite 'off-the-clock' escapes on CBS News 8’s special presentation, Life Beyond the Lens.

     

    San Diego is a natural playground for adventurers of every age. Journey with Barbara-Lee Edwards, Carlo Cecchetto, Kyle Kraska and Shawn Styles on their favorite 'off-the-clock' escapes on CBS News 8’s special presentation, Life Beyond the Lens.

     
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.