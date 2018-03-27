An Indiana woman with vitiligo has finally gained the courage to go make-up free after 30 years of "wearing a mask."
University Heights residents on Tuesday demanded the City of San Diego take action after a brush fire broke out in a canyon frequented by the homeless.
San Diego activists renewed their calls for the San Diego Police Department to stop using a controversial chokehold.
A heart patient from Hawaii had a chance to go wherever he wanted with Make-A-Wish, and he chose to come to San Diego to meet the doctors who saved his life.
Squirrels are seemingly overtaking the North County coast and some people say they are getting a little too friendly.
Along with Hotel del Coronado and the Coronado Bridge, the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Belmont Park is one of San Diego's most iconic sites.
Testimony wrapped up Tuesday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau.
The San Diego Padres are set to open their new season at Petco Park on Thursday, and fans will notice some changes designed to make sure they have a winning experience.
Escondido police say the two boys who went missing from their home in Escondido Monday night were found safe in Oceanside on Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ramp up the addiction treatment program for the county's most vulnerable populations by expanding its network of providers, increasing available services and opening those services to more people.