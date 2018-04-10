By Edward C. Baig, USA TODAY It has been hyped as the world's first "holographic media machine that fits in your pocket," with no glasses required. And now we know that the RED Hydrogen One smartphone from RED will be made available by the two largest U.S. carriers, AT&T and Verizon. AT&T announced Thursday that it will be selling the device come summer. Verizon more vaguely said it will be arriving "later this year." Neither carrier said what the phone would cost, but RED's ...