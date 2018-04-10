By Michael Crowe, KINGVideo SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday when a mountain lion attacked them as they were riding mountain bikes in remote woods northeast of here, law enforcement said. A 31-year-old man, whose name was not released, was airlifted to a Seattle hospital about 30 miles to the west with unspecified injuries, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a King County Sheriff's spokesman. The injured man is listed in serious condition but was al...
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One man was killed and another injured Saturday when a mountain lion attacked them as they were riding mountain bikes in remote woods northeast of here, law enforcement said.
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:19:21 GMT
By Ken Fisher, USA TODAYVideo Oil prices jumped after President Trump scuttled the Iranian nuclear deal, pushing gas prices higher. Will pump prices pummel your driving budget this summer - and thereafter? My research says no. Oil's budget-bashing potential went the way of the eight-track. Recent price wiggles won't last. Why? Americans routinely fear higher oil. Memories of disco-era oil shocks, gas lines and stagflation loom large, passed on as lore from my generation to our kids....
Oil prices jumped after President Trump scuttled the Iranian nuclear deal, pushing gas prices higher. Will pump prices pummel your driving budget this summer - and thereafter?
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:19:17 GMT
By Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) - More than 25 people have been hospitalized in New York City due to bad reactions to the synthetic marijuana known as K2. WABC-TV reports that police responded to an intersection in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Saturday. Police say 33 people overdosed from K2 at the same location in 2016. No arrests have been made in Saturday's overdoses but police say they are looking for the person who distributed the K2. K2 is a name for a synthe...
NEW YORK (AP) - More than 25 people have been hospitalized in New York City due to bad reactions to the synthetic marijuana known as K2.
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:19:15 GMT
By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY Tina Fey sure knows how to kick off a show. The comedian transformed her Saturday Night Live monologue into a star-studded Q&A during the show's season finale late Saturday. Jerry Seinfeld started off the celebrity cameos with an apt question about, well, celebrity cameos. "Yes, hi. I have a question," Seinfeld said. "Do you think the show has too many celebrity cameos? Because I'm worried the cast isn't getting the chance to grow." "Yeah, I agre...
Sunday, May 20 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:19:12 GMT
By Julie Garcia, Corpus ChristiVideo ALVIN, Texas - A few miles from Santa Fe High School and a day after a gunman killed 10 and injured 13, a church pastor was setting up for his annual class on firearms. After four hours in a classroom at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church in Santa Fe plus additional time at Big Kountry Shooting and Archery gun range here, the goal was for all 12 people who signed up to earn a Texas concealed handgun license. Pastor Thomas Custer had planned the clas...
ALVIN, Texas - A few miles from Santa Fe High School and a day after a gunman killed 10 and injured 13, a church pastor was setting up for his annual class on firearms.
Saturday, May 19 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-20 02:39:07 GMT
By Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAYVideo The suspect in Friday's school shooting may be considered an adult in Texas state courts, but he cannot face the death penalty, according to a 2005 federal Supreme Court ruling. For 100 years, Texas has considered 17-year-olds to be adults when they commit crimes, according to research from The Marshall Project. And Dimitrios Pagourtzis was charged Friday as an adult with capital murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer. But the 2005 hig...
The suspect in Friday's school shooting may be considered an adult in Texas state courts, but he cannot face the death penalty, according to a 2005 federal Supreme Court ruling.
Saturday, May 19 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-05-20 02:19:05 GMT
By Angel Mendoza, The Republic | azcentral.comVideo In the wake of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting that killed eight teenage students and two teachers on Friday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on his Twitter followers to advocate for gun control during their graduation ceremonies. With college and high school graduation season in full swing, Hogg invited people to spray paint their graduation caps orange to show "support of common sense gun laws," via a tweet Sa...
In the wake of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting that killed eight teenage students and two teachers on Friday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on his Twitter followers to advocate for gun control during their graduation ceremonies.
By Kevin Johnson and Aamer Madhani, USA TODAYVideo Authorities have identified the suspect in Friday's Texas high school shooting as a 17-year-old student who they believe dropped several explosive devices in and around the school before carrying out the attack. Police have taken Dimitrios Pagourtzis into custody and believe he is the sole gunman responsible for the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 dead, an official who has been briefed on the ongoing inves...
SANTA FE, Texas -The 17-year-old suspect in Friday's Texas high school mass shooting wore a long coat to get his firearms into the school without anyone noticing and sketched out plans for the grisly attack ahead of time in his journal and on a home computer, authorities said.
By Aamer Madhani, USA TODAY The mother of a student who survived the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas says her daughter saw two of her classmates killed and one wounded as the gunman fired several rounds into a supply closet they were hiding in. In an account posted on Facebook Saturday, Santa Fe High parent Deedra Van Ness recounted in chilling detail her daughter Isabelle's recollection of 30 minutes of terror the teen and her classmates experienced in Friday's shooti...
The mother of a student who survived the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas said her daughter saw two of her classmates killed and one wounded as the gunman fired several rounds into a supply closet where they were hiding.
By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY SAN FRANCISCO - By now, the story of the Georgia woman who ordered $88.17 worth of toilet paper from Amazon and got charged more than $7,000 for shipping has become the stuff of Internet legend. How can you avoid getting similarly dinged? Barbara Carroll bought three boxes of toilet paper as part of her job as a building manager. She told Atlanta's WSB-TV she was flabbergasted when she checked her bank statement - she'd used a debit card - and found she...
SAN FRANCISCO - By now, the story of the Georgia woman who ordered $88.17 worth of toilet paper from Amazon and got charged more than $7,000 for shipping has become the stuff of Internet legend.
By Rick Jervis and Christal Hayes, USA TODAYVideo SANTA FE - Students were just starting their day. It was first period art class. Then it became a war zone. For 30 minutes, authorities say Santa Fe High School was under siege by a teenage gunman armed with a shotgun and .38 caliber revolver. In the end, 10 were left dead and 10 others were wounded. Dimitrios Pagourtzis carried out Friday's deadly rampage entirely within the art complex at the high school, barricading himself insid...
SANTA FE, Texas - Students were just starting their day. It was first-period art class.
By Eleanor Dearman and Madlin Mekelburg, Corpus ChristiVideo Hours after the most recent mass killing in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott went to the city where it happened just outside of Houston and said that unity and faith might not be enough to curb the shootings in his state. The Republican governor, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, inched toward exploring a new approach to gun safety. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and a politician with an A+ rating from the National Rifle Associati...
Hours after the most recent mass killing in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott went to the city where it happened just outside of Houston and said that unity and faith might not be enough to curb the shootings in his state.
By Eliza Collins, USA TODAY Hours after a massacre in Texas left 10 people dead and 10 injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe high school, stories of heroes began to emerge. School resource officer John Barnes entered the art complex and was the first one to confront the shooter. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the complex another teacher ran out and pulled the fire alarm to let others know something was wrong. Here are some stories of bravery in the face of terrible tragedy. School ...
Hours after a massacre in Texas left 10 people dead and 13 injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe high school, stories of heroes began to emerge. School police officer John Barnes entered the art complex and was the first one to confront the shooter. Elsewhere in the complex another teache...
By Eliza Collins, USA TODAYVideo Hours after a massacre in Texas left 10 people dead and 13 injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe high school, stories of heroes began to emerge. School police officer John Barnes entered the art complex and was the first one to confront the shooter. Elsewhere in the complex another teacher ran out and pulled the fire alarm to let others know something was wrong. Here are some stories of bravery in the face of tragedy: School resource officers...
Hours after a massacre in Texas left 10 people dead and 13 injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe high school, stories of heroes began to emerge. School police officer John Barnes entered the art complex and was the first one to confront the shooter. Elsewhere in the complex another teache...
By CALEB JONES , Associated Press Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes Friday in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters. Hawaii County Civil Defense said police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering. The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens — two n...
Lava creeping across roadways destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated Saturday, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.
By Rick Jervis and Christal Hayes, USA TODAYVideo SANTA FE - Residents of this farm-lined, quiet city awoke Saturday with the realization that they now belong to the cadre of mass shootings sites. Some students are still healing from bullet wounds and facing surgery. Others are getting ready to attend funeral services for slain classmates a day after police say a 17-year-old student opened fire in the halls of Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others. It was t...
SANTA FE, Texas - Authorities on Saturday allowed small groups of students back inside the Texas high school here to gather their belongings the day after they were forced to flee for their lives as a gunman carried out a deadly school shooting.
By Mike Snider, USA TODAYVideo Roku is throwing its own party and streamers are the beneficiaries. Four years ago, the streaming video company began celebrating National Streaming Day, to mark the arrival 10 years ago of the first Roku device. This year, the company has plenty to celebrate including its becoming a publicly-traded company -- its stock has risen 33% since its Sept. 2017 IPO -- and its Roku Channel, a with channel stocked with free ad-supported movies and TV shows lau...
Roku is throwing its own party and streamers are the guests of honor.
By Mark Alesia, IndyStarVideo The Lyft driver picked up Ben Martella and Alec Jansen at Indianapolis' Butler University and didn't say anything during what was supposed to be a ride to Broad Ripple, Indiana. That is, until they kissed. At a stoplight around 5 p.m. on May 5, the driver ordered the gay college couple out of his car. "We basically pecked, nothing out of the ordinary," said Martella, who's going into his sophomore year at Butler. "He looked in his rear view mirror. He ...
The Lyft driver picked up Ben Martella and Alec Jansen at Indianapolis' Butler University and didn't say anything during what was supposed to be a ride to Broad Ripple, Indiana.
By Maria Puente, USA TODAY First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House Saturday, but said nothing more about why she spent more than five days in the hospital for a unspecified kidney problem. The East Wing issued a statement Saturday morning saying Trump was back in the White House family quarters. "The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning," the statement said. "She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. "Our office has received thousan...
First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House Saturday, but said nothing more about why she spent more than five days in the hospital for a unspecified kidney problem.
Saturday, May 19 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:39:23 GMT
By Kim Komando, USA TODAY Smart hackers don't get caught. They break into your device, steal everything they can, and finish without a trace. Sometimes they leave a trail of destruction in their wake - malware, weird ads, confused relatives, and even a drained bank account or stolen identity. It's pretty easy for hackers to do their job. Most people are ambivalent, but you don't have to be. Click here for 5 security mistakes you're probably making right now. Computers, phones, route...
Smart hackers don't get caught. They break into your device, steal everything they can, and finish without a trace. Sometimes they leave a trail of destruction in their wake - malware, weird ads, confused relatives, and even a drained bank account or stolen identity.
Saturday, May 19 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:39:20 GMT
By Marc Saltzman, USA TODAY Hear the word "wearable technology' - or "wearables,' for short - and you likely conjure up images of fitness trackers or smartwatches. Add "smart rings' to that list, too. Yes, your finger might be the next place you'll don some tech. While some early examples of smart rings have already come and gone (namely, Ringly), a host of others are attempting to fuse functionality with fashion. I took three such smart rings out for a spin: two available now and ...
Hear the word "wearable technology' - or "wearables,' for short - and you likely conjure up images of fitness trackers or smartwatches.
By George Spohr, USA TODAY EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Bob Whitmer was ecstatic his hard work had paid off. It was 2011, and he had just shepherded through a runway extension and other improvements at Owensboro's airport in western Kentucky. Representatives of the low-cost carrier Allegiant were flying into town to tell Whitmer, the airport director, that Owensboro had landed flights to Las Vegas. "This is a dream come true for Owensboro!' he gushed in a news release touting the service'...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Bob Whitmer was ecstatic his hard work had paid off.
Saturday, May 19 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-05-19 18:39:07 GMT
By Marley Jay, AP BusinessVideo NEW YORK - Investors are fearfully watching for signs that inflation is picking up. Stocks tumbled in February when Wall Street thought a big increase was coming, and since then, stocks have rallied when the market received signs that inflation was in check. Most experts agree that inflation is going to speed up eventually as the economy expands, and that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates in order to keep inflation pressures from get...
NEW YORK - Investors are fearfully watching for signs that inflation is picking up. Stocks tumbled in February when Wall Street thought a big increase was coming, and since then, stocks have rallied when the market received signs that inflation was in check.
Saturday, May 19 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:59:14 GMT
By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones: TV Tune in: The Great American Read airs on PBS on Tuesday at 8 ET/PT. The eight-part series explores the power of books and the joy of reading through the lens of America's 100 best-loved novels, as voted on by the public. DVD/BLU-RAY View: Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence is out on Tuesday. Lawrence plays a ballerina recruited into Russian intelligence whose first m...
Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:
Saturday, May 19 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:19:05 GMT
By USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY USA TODAY Network food writers and product reviewers are gearing up for grilling season. Here's your headquarters for spring and summer grilling guides, from cookbook reviews to tips and recipes. Whether you aspire to host the ultimate backyard cookout or grill the perfect burger for a party of one, we have you covered. Get your grilling inspiration in this month's top tweets about everything from pizza to gadgets to meat below. And flip through the ph...
USA TODAY Network food writers and product reviewers are gearing up for grilling season. Here's your headquarters for spring and summer grilling guides, from cookbook reviews to tips and recipes. Whether you aspire to host the ultimate backyard cookout or grill the perfect burger for a party of o...
On Saturday morning, she woke up as Meghan Markle, American citizen. By midday Saturday, she was preparing to become Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - still an American but on her way to becoming a new royal citizen of the United Kingdom.
On Saturday morning, she woke up as Meghan Markle, American citizen. By midday Saturday, she was Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - still an American but on her way to becoming a new royal citizen of the United Kingdom.
By Daria Uhlig, USA TODAY Straying off the beaten path provides a unique travel experience you can't get by following an itinerary. Whether your favorite travel destinations consist of a beach, the mountains or the most beautiful city in the world, looking beyond the obvious tourist attractions gets you up close and personal with the people and places that make your trip memorable. To help you out, GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of America's most underrated travel spots. ...
Straying off the beaten path provides a unique travel experience you can't get by following an itinerary. Whether your favorite travel destinations consist of a beach, the mountains or the most beautiful city in the world, looking beyond the obvious tourist attractions gets you up close and perso...
Saturday, May 19 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:39:14 GMT
By Jefferson Graham, USA TODAYVideo LOS ANGELES - For years, many of us have gone to Google Drive to backup our files. Others have been subscribing to the Google-owned YouTube Red subscription service. Both services had major, confusing changes announced this week, along with YouTube Music, which is set to launch a new (get this) YouTube Music service, not to be mistaken for the old one. It's been a lot to take in. Let's spend a few minutes going over the changes. -Google One. T...
LOS ANGELES - For years, many of us have gone to Google Drive to backup our files. Others have been subscribing to the Google-owned YouTube Red subscription service.
By Andrea Mandell, USA TODAYVideo So well-behaved! The tot-size bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, were picture-perfect at Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry's wedding on Saturday. They've had practice: Charlotte and George also served as bridesmaid and pageboy at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews a year ago. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles. The young royals were with their mom...
Saturday, May 19 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:29:05 GMT
By Suzanne NuyenVideo Get ready to grab your tissues, because people on Twitter are convinced that Prince Harry included a quiet but touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana. Many people watching Harry and Meghan's wedding noticed that there was an empty seat directly next to Harry's older brother, William. People started theorizing that the empty seat was left open for the late Princess Diana. I'd like to believe that the seat next to Prince William is for Princess Dian...
Get ready to grab your tissues, because people on Twitter are convinced that Prince Harry included a quiet but touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.
By Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY OAKLAND, Calif. - Asked what message he'd like to send the technology industry, Jesse Williams leans back in his chair and pauses for a moment to reflect. "Stop excluding black people," he replies. Williams, famous for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy, isn't one to pull punches. The actor, who raised his voice in Ferguson and Flint and who delivered a searing indictment of police brutality and racial oppression at the BET Awards, is unapolo...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Asked what message he'd like to send the technology industry, Jesse Williams leans back in his chair and pauses for a moment to reflect.
Saturday, May 19 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:19:08 GMT
By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAYVideo If you're going to do a wardrobe repeat - at least do it like Duchess Kate. Kate donned a cream Alexander McQueen coat to the nuptials of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Saturday, but it wasn't the first time she stepped out in the ensemble. She has worn the designer getup three times previously, including to daughter Charlotte's 2015's christening. The only change-up? Her accessories. For Harry and Meghan's wedding Kate accessorized with a pal...
If you're going to do a wardrobe repeat - at least do it like Duchess Kate.
Saturday, May 19 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:19:05 GMT
By Andrea Rodriguez and Michael Weissenstein, Associated PressVideo HAVANA - The only three survivors of a plane crash in Cuba remained in grave condition Saturday as investigators tried to determine why an aging Boeing 737 carrying 110 people went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff in Havana. It was Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010. Skies were overcast and rainy at the airport at the time of Friday's disaster a...
HAVANA - The only three survivors of a plane crash in Cuba remained in grave condition Saturday as investigators tried to determine why an aging Boeing 737 carrying 110 people went down and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff in Havana.
Saturday, May 19 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:59:04 GMT
By Kevin Reece, WFAAVideo The shooter who opened fire on Santa Fe High School, yelled "surprise" right before he started firing Friday morning, a witness recalls. "There was a lot of blood a lot of glass,' said Abel San Miguel, 15, recounting the horrors of his morning inside the art class where the gunman used a .38 caliber revolver and a shotgun to break through the door. "Kyle and Chris, they were in the room with me,' he said of two of the 10 victims. "He just started firing at...
The shooter who opened fire on Santa Fe High School, yelled "surprise" right before he started firing Friday morning, a witness recalls.
By USA TODAY It's wedding bells for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! About 100,000 people will fill Windsor, England, on Saturday to watch Britain's Prince Harry wed California's Meghan Markle. The ceremony will include 600 guests, along with 1,200 invited members of the public. Among the A-listers who are perhaps on the guest list: Sir Elton John, Serena Williams, the Spice Girls. As for family members, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is expected. Her dad, Thomas Markle, is not. Harr...
It's wedding bells for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
Saturday, May 19 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:19:21 GMT
By Courtney Campbell, USA TODAY — Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives. Thankfully it's the weekend! With more free time there are so many things to do—get brunch, settle in with a good book, or go shopping. If you're like me and don't want to leave ...
— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Saturday, May 19 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:19:13 GMT
By Josh Smith, Credit.comVideo For one reason or another, life has given you lemons, and you're in serious debt. Now, it's time to make lemonade. The best thing to do with facing collections is to do a little proactive, focused legwork. Collections can be scary, but don't panic. Follow these 10 tips to prevent serious credit or financial damage as a result of debt collections. Review the debt Don't accept collections at face value. These agencies are not infallible - they have made...
For one reason or another, life has given you lemons, and you're in serious debt. Now, it's time to make lemonade. The best thing to do with facing collections is to do a little proactive, focused legwork.
Saturday, May 19 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:19:07 GMT
By Christal Hayes, USA TODAYVideo Air quality has diminished in Hawaiian neighborhoods as molten lava from the Kilauea volcano sped up Saturday on an unpredictable path with no clear signs of stopping. So far, 22 lava vents have opened over the two weeks since magma from the volcano shot into neighborhoods in the southern area of the Big Island. Lava in one vent near the Leilani Estates subdivision was advancing at 300 to 400 yards per hour early Saturday, according to the U.S. Ge...
Air quality has diminished in Hawaiian neighborhoods as molten lava from the Kilauea volcano sped up Saturday on an unpredictable path with no clear signs of stopping.
Saturday, May 19 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-19 15:09:04 GMT
By TEGNAVideo People from all across the world tuned in Saturday for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now the newlyweds will get a chance to celebrate with some cake and a much smaller crowd at two separate receptions. The queen is hosting the first reception for the couple, who are now formally known as Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and His Royal Highness Harry, Duke of Sussex. At the queen's luncheon reception guests will be served a selection o...
People from all across the world tuned in Saturday for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now the newlyweds will get a chance to celebrate with some cake and a much smaller crowd at two separate receptions.
Saturday, May 19 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:39:08 GMT
By Maeve McDermott, USATODAYVideo They sealed it with a kiss. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex — ended their touching, tradition-breaking royal wedding ceremony with a kiss outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. With this, Harry and Meghan broke with the palace tradition of just-married royal couples sharing their first kiss as newlyweds on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Harry's parents, Charles and Diana, were the first royal coupl...
Saturday, May 19 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 14:39:05 GMT
By Maeve McDermott, USATODAYVideo They sealed it with a kiss. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex — ended their touching, tradition-breaking royal wedding ceremony with a kiss outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. With this, Harry and Meghan broke with the palace tradition of just-married royal couples sharing their first kiss as newlyweds on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Harry's parents, Charles and Diana, were the first royal coupl...
By TEGNAVideo During her wedding vows Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by deciding to omit the traditional promise to "obey" her husband. The couple recited the Church of England's modernized vows Saturday inside St. George's Chapel. According to People.com, Princess Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she didn’t promise to “obey” Prince Charles at their wedding. A long line of royals before then included the phrase in thei...
During her wedding vows Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by deciding to omit the traditional promise to "obey" her husband.
By Erin Jensen, USA TodayVideo Yes, it's becoming less acceptable to tell women to smile. But Twitter made an exception Saturday, as fans wondered why Victoria Beckham, attending her second royal wedding, looked so glum. While her husband David beamed to the crowds and cameras, Victoria's expression was as serious as her relatively plain navy dress and hat. For the record, Beckham is aware she comes off a bit scowly. When she moved to the USA in 2007 after David joined MLS team the...
Yes, it's becoming less acceptable to tell women to smile. But Twitter made an exception Saturday, as fans wondered why Victoria Beckham, attending her second royal wedding, looked so glum.
By Sarah Scanlan and Maria Puente, USA TODAYVideo Prince Harry will marry his 36-year-old American fiancée, actress Meghan Markle, Saturday, with the world watching. The highly-anticipated royal wedding could become the most viewed event in history, with an estimated 3 billion people expected to watch. Since Harry and Meghan are getting married within the smaller confines of Windsor Castle (instead of Westminster Abbey in central London), the couple sought to arrange their wedding s...
Prince Harry and his bride, the former Meghan Markle, dressed in a Givenchy wedding gown and with one of Queen Mary's tiaras pinning her lengthy veil to her hair, have said their vows at their gospel music-inflected royal wedding and are now in a horse-drawn open carriage riding down The Long Wal...
By Jefferson Graham, USA TODAYVideo MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Grace Lauson will shoot at least 500 photos on her iPhone on prom night. There are the pre-photos at home, the party, the after-party and more - so many shots to light up her Instagram. High school prom night photos are now "a bigger deal because of social media," says Lauson, 17, a senior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. "Everything is all revolving around pictures now, so it's very important to get the ri...
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Grace Lauson will shoot at least 500 photos on her iPhone on prom night.
By USA TODAY Pay attention, people. Tesla's Autopilot and similar smart tech in new cars are meant to assist you. They do not, we repeat, not turn your vehicle into a self-driving car. That point hit home big time last week in a suburb of Salt Lake City, where the 28-year-old woman at the wheel of the $100,000 electric Tesla hit a fire truck at 60 mph. The good news is, she only broke her foot. The bad news, she was glancing at her phone instead of looking ahead at the road. She...
Pay attention, people. Tesla's Autopilot and similar smart tech in new cars are meant to assist you. They do not, we repeat, not turn your vehicle into a self-driving car.
Saturday, May 19 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-05-19 13:49:04 GMT
By TEGNAVideo During her wedding vows Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by deciding to omit the traditional promise to "obey" her husband. The couple recited the Church of England's modernized vows Saturday inside St. George's Chapel. According to People.com, Princess Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she didn’t promise to “obey” Prince Charles at their wedding. A long line of royals before then included the phrase in thei...
During her wedding vows Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton by deciding to omit the traditional promise to "obey" her husband.
Saturday, May 19 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 13:39:07 GMT
By Maeve McDermott, USATODAY Prince Harry must be quite a charmer — considering two of his famous exes agreed to attend his wedding. Among the star-studded guest list at Saturday's royal wedding were Harry's two most notable ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, who were all smiles as they arrived at St. George's Chapel to watch their ex-boyfriend take Meghan Markle to be his lawfully wedded wife. Davy, who dated Prince Harry on and off for seven years, arrived in a navy ...
Prince Harry must be quite a charmer — considering two of his famous exes agreed to attend his wedding.
Saturday, May 19 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 13:19:08 GMT
By Darla Mercado, CNBCVideo Here's a question for anyone who's about to leave an employer: Are you keeping your money in the retirement plan, or are you taking your savings with you? For companies that provide workplace retirement plans, that's a $9.2 trillion question - that's the number of assets held in individual retirement plans as of the end of 2017, according to the Investment Company Institute. These 401(k) record-keepers have a bird's eye view of employees' savings and they...
Here's a question for anyone who's about to leave an employer: Are you keeping your money in the retirement plan, or are you taking your savings with you?
By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY Turns out a large chunk of what should be the world's most protected areas are anything but. A new study reports that human activities - such as city sprawl, road construction and farming - are wreaking havoc on some 2.3 million square miles of protected land worldwide, an area about twice the size of Alaska. Forests, parks and conservation areas around the globe are all seeing human impacts, with protected areas in Asia, Europe and Africa - places with mas...
Turns out a large chunk of what should be the world's most protected areas are anything but.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:39:05 GMT
By Kevin Voigt, NerdwalletVideo If a look at the balance in your 401(k) sparks a midlife savings crisis, take heart: Later is a better time than never to get serious about retirement. One of the top culprits for underwhelming savings later in life is early withdrawals from individual retirement accounts and employer-sponsored plans like the 401(k) and 403(b), experts say. Whatever your reason for taking out that money, the consequences are clear: A 2015 study by the Center for Retire...
If a look at the balance in your 401(k) sparks a midlife savings crisis, take heart: Later is a better time than never to get serious about retirement.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:29:08 GMT
By Erin Jansen, USA TODAYVideo Another royal wedding, another opportunity for Pippa Middleton to steal the show. Middleton, 34, became a household name after her sister, Duchess Kate, married Prince William in 2011. Middleton went viral for her ivory, curve-hugging Alexander McQueen dress. Eyes turned to Pippa again as she arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Saturday, looking for another bump. Britain's Daily Mail and Sun have reported that Middleton and her husband...
Another royal wedding, another opportunity for Pippa Middleton to steal the show.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:29:05 GMT
By USA TODAYVideo You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too. So when Oprah, a royal wedding guest, realized that the cream dress she had planned to wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials appeared to be bright white, she opted for a last-minute switch. As best friend Gayle King shared on CBS Saturday morning, Winfrey "had a little bit of a wedding emergency yesterday" when she saw h...
You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:29:03 GMT
By USA TodayVideo You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too. So when Oprah, a royal wedding guest, realized that the cream dress she had planned to wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials appeared to be bright white, she opted for a last-minute switch. As best friend Gayle King shared on CBS Saturday morning, Winfrey "had a little bit of a wedding emergency yesterday" when she saw h...
You know how it's frowned upon to wear white at a wedding, unless you're the bride? Oprah Winfrey is aware of that fashion rule, too.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:19:16 GMT
By Sean Williams, The Motley FoolVideo Without taking anything away from Medicare, Social Security is arguably the most important social program in this country. For many of the more than 62 million beneficiaries -- 42.8 million of which are retired workers, as of March 2018 – Social Security is more than just a check. It's a financial lifeline or foundation for retired workers, the disabled, and the survivors of workers who've passed away. The Center on Budget Policy and Priorities ...
Without taking anything away from Medicare, Social Security is arguably the most important social program in this country.
Saturday, May 19 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:19:11 GMT
By Christopher Elliott, USA TODAY A driving rain with intermittent wind gusts greeted us in Deadwood, S.D., last week. The temperature gauge in our car plummeted to a brisk 38 degrees. It was a vacation disaster waiting to happen. "I'm not getting out of the car," my daughter announced, as we made a hard turn into a parking spot. I didn't want to either. I would have rather been back home, sipping tea and watching the late spring storm from the comfort of my easy chair. Instead, we ...
A driving rain with intermittent wind gusts greeted us in Deadwood, S.D., last week. The temperature gauge in our car plummeted to a brisk 38 degrees. It was a vacation disaster waiting to happen.
By Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY Medical experts say Netflix and creators of the second season of 13 Reasons Why - streaming Friday - aren't doing enough to curb the increase in teen suicides and may be encouraging copycat cases. Data show the teen suicide rate rose by more than 70% between 2006 and 2016 with black teen suicides increasing far faster. The renewed criticism comes despite the series' new embrace of suicide prevention, which includes a collaboration with the American Foun...
Medical experts say Netflix and creators of the second season of 13 Reasons Why - streaming Friday - aren't doing enough to curb the increase in teen suicides and may be encouraging copycat cases.
By Mary Cadden, USA TODAYVideo Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood. Here's a list of the luminaries who showed: Oprah Winfrey Idris Elba
Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood.
Saturday, May 19 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 10:39:05 GMT
By Leo Sun, The Motley FoolVideo Last year, a Nielsen study found that 18- to 24-year-olds across America spent more time on their smartphones than watching TV. Users across older age groups still watched more TV, but the message was clear: Smartphone usage could eventually overtake TV viewership. That's why it wasn't surprising when eMarketer recently reported that advertisers would spend more money on mobile ads than TV ads in 2018 and that the gap would widen over the next four ye...
Last year, a Nielsen study found that 18- to 24-year-olds across America spent more time on their smartphones than watching TV. Users across older age groups still watched more TV, but the message was clear: Smartphone usage could eventually overtake TV viewership.
Saturday, May 19 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:49:06 GMT
By Sarah Scanlan and Maria Puente, USA TODAYVideo Prince Harry will marry his 36-year-old American fiancée, actress Meghan Markle, Saturday, with the world watching. The highly-anticipated royal wedding could become the most viewed event in history, with an estimated 3 billion people expected to watch. Since Harry and Meghan are getting married within the smaller confines of Windsor Castle (instead of Westminster Abbey in central London), the couple sought to arrange their wedding s...
Prince Harry will marry his 36-year-old American fiancée, actress Meghan Markle, Saturday, with the world watching.
By Maria Puente, USA TODAY Americans will have no trouble finding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding playing on a screen nearby on Saturday; the real difficulty will be in avoiding it should any Yanks be among those surly few who can't stand weddings or royals or both. But that lot can take themselves off to the wilderness with no Wi-Fi; everybody else will settle themselves in front of their tellys or devices very early in the morning to consume gallons of tea, nosh on c...
Americans will have no trouble finding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding playing on a screen nearby on Saturday. The real difficulty will be in avoiding it for those surly few who can't stand weddings or royals or both.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, third from left, walks away from the site where a Boeing 737 plummeted into a yuca field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018.
A 39-year-old airliner with 110 people aboard crashed and burned in a cassava field just after taking off from the Havana airport Friday, leaving three survivors in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades, officials said.
HAVANA - An aging Boeing 737 with 110 people aboard crashed and burned shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, leaving three survivors and investigators sifting through debris for clues as to what caused the airliner to go down.
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo "This has been going on for too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now," President Trump said Friday when he learned that a gunman had opened fire at Santa Fe High School outside Houston. Few Americans would disagree that shootings like the one Friday in Texas have become too common. But as politicians and law enforcement officials scramble for answers, the shootings and bodies continue to pile up. Santa Fe was at least the 20...
"This has been going on for too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now," President Trump said Friday when he learned that a gunman had opened fire at Santa Fe High School outside Houston.
Saturday, May 19 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:39:08 GMT
By Adrianne Haney, USA TODAY Police say an argument after a graduation ceremony Friday night led to a shooting that killed at least one person in Georgia. According to Clayton County Police, the shooting happened after a graduation for Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools. The shots were fired in the parking lot of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony in Jonesboro,...
Police say an argument after a graduation ceremony Friday night led to a shooting that killed at least one person in Georgia.
By Gregory Korte, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - President Trump will give a boost to criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a summit at the White House aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress and the states to shrink the nation's prison population. But his proposals will deal mostly with improving prison conditions and better preparing prisoners for successful re-entry into society - a step short of the kind of comprehensive sentencing reform many Democrats are hoping for...
WASHINGTON - President Trump gave a boost to criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a White House summit aimed at bridging the partisan divide and urging Congress to pass a prisons bill.
Saturday, May 19 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:39:03 GMT
By Keldy Ortiz, NorthJerseyVideo PARAMUS, N.J. - A 10-year-old girl whose family described her as a "beautiful, gentle soul" was identified Friday as the fifth-grader who died the previous day in a horrific bus crash on Interstate 80. Miranda Vargas, a student at East Brook Middle School, was on one of three buses for a field trip to Waterloo Village, a restored 19th century canal town that is about a 45-mile trip west of the school. Her bus and a dump truck collided, and the impact...
PARAMUS, N.J. - A 10-year-old girl whose family described her as a "beautiful, gentle soul" was identified Friday as the fifth-grader who died the previous day in a horrific bus crash on Interstate 80.
By USA TODAYVideo A shooter opened fire at a Texas high school, killing at least eight people Friday morning. Here's what we know about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, located in Santa Fe, Texas, south of Houston. What happened Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom about 7:40 a.m. CT, sending students running out of the building, hopping over fences and taking shelter in a nearby car wash. Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, his friends saw t...
A teenager opened fire at a Texas high school, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others Friday morning.
By Madlin Mekelburg and John C Moritz, Corpus ChristiVideo A teenage gunman is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 10 more Friday at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. It happened a little more than six months after an attack at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in November left 25 people dead, plus an unborn child, and more than 50 years after a University of Texas sniper ushered in what would be considered the modern era of mass killings in Ameri...
A teenage gunman is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 10 more Friday at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.
By Adrianne HaneyVideo Police are responding to a fatal shooting near a Georgia high school Friday night. According to officials, the shots were fired in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School, just south of Atlanta. Right now, the Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims – two with gunshot wounds – who were transported to area hospitals. Officials said a 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg, while another wo...
Police say an argument after a graduation ceremony led to a fatal shooting near a Georgia high school Friday night.
Friday, May 18 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:59:05 GMT
By John C. Moritz, Corpus ChristiVideo AUSTIN, Texas - The Lone Star state has some of the most gun-friendly laws across the USA, including the right to openly carry handguns for law-abiding residents 18 and older who have taken a safety course and obtained a permit. The training may be done online or in person through a licensed instructor, according to Texas law. Openly carrying shotguns and rifles has long been legal in Texas, except in places where it is expressly forbidden. Sta...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Lone Star state has some of the most gun-friendly laws across the USA, including the right to openly carry handguns for law-abiding residents 18 and older who have taken a safety course and obtained a permit.
By Christal Hayes, USA TODAYVideo The attack at a Texas high school Friday echoed the all-too-familiar horrors Americans are accustomed to seeing on the news. But two details set it apart from the list of other recent deadly attacks: explosives and the less-lethal weapons used. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas say the gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who was a student at Santa Fe High School, used two firearms: a shotgun and .38 caliber revolver, both of which he got from his father. Te...
The attack at a Texas high school Friday echoed the all-too-familiar horrors Americans are accustomed to seeing on the news. But two details set it apart from the list of other recent deadly attacks: explosives and weapons used.
By Deirdre Shesgreen and Eliza Collins, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - In a major blow to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Republican leaders failed to garner enough votes for a sweeping GOP farm bill amid a revolt from hardline conservatives who opposed the bill over an unrelated immigration fight. Friday's 198-to-213 vote was an embarrassing defeat for Ryan, R-Wis., who had championed the farm bill as a major step toward welfare reform but saw the measure squelched by members of his own Republica...
WASHINGTON - In a major blow to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Republican leaders failed to garner enough votes for a sweeping GOP farm bill amid a revolt from hardline conservatives who opposed the bill over an unrelated immigration fight.
By Mike Snider and Jessica Guynn, USA TODAYVideo Major news organizations, including USA TODAY, raised objections Friday to Facebook's plans to treat ads promoting political news coverage the same as political advocacy ads. Under changes Facebook will roll out out Tuesday aimed at combating the spread of political misinformation, all Facebook ads featuring political content will get a "Paid for by' label and would carry a disclaimer. Publishers say these new rules are overly broad. ...
Major news organizations, including USA TODAY, raised objections Friday to Facebook's plans to treat ads promoting political news coverage the same as political advocacy ads.
By Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett, Corpus Christi CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - An active shooter at a Texas high school has prompted a lockdown and law enforcement are still on scene. A dispatcher at the Santa Fe Police Department told the (Corpus Christi) Caller-Times officers were still on the scene. Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, ATF, and SWAT also responded. Several ambulances are there. The Harris County sheriff tweeted deputies from his office also were on scene. Gal...
SANTA FE, Texas - A shotgun-toting teenager opened fire at a Texas high school Friday, killing at least 10 people and leaving a cache of explosives in and around the area.
Friday, May 18 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-05-19 00:59:03 GMT
By Dan Joling, Associated Press, Associated Press ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage looked up from his audio book to see a naked man yelling and heading toward the cockpit. "I thought it was some kind of attack," Nick Steffl said. When the naked man reversed course Monday night and ran to the rear of the jet, Steffl confronted him. Another passenger helped restrain the man and the jet landed safely about 45 minutes later. The...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage looked up from his audio book to see a naked man yelling and heading toward the cockpit.
Friday, May 18 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 23:19:04 GMT
By Rick Jervis, Julie Garcia and Christal Hayes, USATNetworkVideo SANTA FE, Texas - Nine hours after the bullets sparked chaos inside a Texas high school and left at least 10 people dead, many are still seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones. Law enforcement hasn't officially identified any of those killed or wounded in the attack at Santa Fe High School. But some family members are hoping for the best but fearing the worst as they search for relatives. At the H-E-B...
SANTA FE, Texas - Nine hours after the bullets sparked chaos inside a Texas high school and left at least 10 people dead, many are still seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones.
By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY SAN FRANCISCO - Love your electronic devices all you want, but please, please, please don't throw them in the trash when you're done with them. That's a plea from makers of the lithium-ion batteries that typically power our phones, laptops and even power tools. Thrown into the trash or even the recycling bin, they can cause fires at trash and recycling centers. Last year, 65% of waste facilities fires in California began with lithium-ion batteries. And ...
SAN FRANCISCO - Love your electronic devices all you want, but please, please, please don't throw them in the trash when you're done with them.
Friday, May 18 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:59:07 GMT
By Andrew Weil, KHOUVideo As soon as the alarms went off Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, students started running outside the school to escape, said Dakota Shrader, a 10th grader at the school. But some didn't know it was a shooting until they got outside. "Next thing you know, everybody looks and you hear 'boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I can hide and I called my mom," Shrader emotionally explained with her mom by her side Frid...
As soon as the alarms went off Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, students started running outside the school to escape, said Dakota Shrader, a 10th grader at the school.
By Mike Snider, USA TODAYVideo So you worship Netflix's The Queen and now you want to watch the real-life royals' nuptials Saturday. But you don't have a TV or you've jettisoned your pay-TV service. Relax - you won't miss out. There are endless options for cord-nevers and cord-cutters seeking to stream the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place at Windsor Castle over alternates to traditional TV. You will likely be among as many as 3 billion viewers expected t...
So you worship Netflix's The Queen and now you want to watch the real-life royals' nuptials Saturday. But you don't have a TV or you've jettisoned your pay-TV service. Relax - you won't miss out.
Friday, May 18 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:39:23 GMT
By Nancy Trejos, USA TODAY The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not been the boon that London hotels have thought it would be. Hotels that were charging more than $600 just a few days ago have lowered their prices. "It's aggressive,' says Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com. "It's the lowest I've seen in five years for five stars in London.' Hotels were expecting an influx of international travelers to celebrate the Royal Wedding, which will take place at Wind...
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not been the boon that London hotels have thought it would be.
By Sean Rossman, USA TODAY High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed eight in Texas. The morning attack at Santa Fe High School south of Houston comes three months after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. That shooting has created a movement led by the school's student survivors, who have adamantly spoke out for the need for gun control....
High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed eight in Texas.
By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - Mark Inch, the director of the embattled federal Bureau of Prisons, abruptly announced his resignation Friday, three people with knowledge of the matter said. There was no immediate reason provided for the departure of Inch, who assumed leadership of the country's largest detention system in September. As director, Inch oversaw 122 facilities, 39,000 staffers and 186,000 inmates. Inch's resignation also comes as the White House was staging a...
WASHINGTON - Mark Inch, the director of the embattled federal Bureau of Prisons, abruptly announced his resignation Friday, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Friday, May 18 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:59:11 GMT
By Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY Just weeks ahead of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump on Friday named Adm. Harry Harris as his intended nominee for the next ambassador to South Korea. Harris - described by the White House as "a highly decorated, combat proven Naval officer with extensive knowledge, leadership and geopolitical expertise in the Indo-Pacific region" - is currently the commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. Harris had previously been n...
Just weeks ahead of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump on Friday named Adm. Harry Harris as his intended nominee for the next ambassador to South Korea.
By Bart Jansen, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - The Transportation Department announced Wednesday it was seeking comment for drafting rules for dealing with animals flying with passengers on planes. The proposal asks for comment for 45 days about questions such as: ♦Whether to treat psychiatric service animals the same as other service animals, such as for the blind and deaf. ♦How to distinguish emotional-support animals from other service animals. ♦Whether to requi...
WASHINGTON - The Transportation Department announced Wednesday it was seeking comment for drafting rules for dealing with animals flying with passengers on planes.
By Megan YoderVideo A Santa Fe High School student interviewed after a gunman killed at least 10 people and injured multiple others at her school said she always had a feeling a shooting would eventually happen there. In an interview Friday afternoon, the unidentified student described hiding on a stage in the auditorium after hearing four loud “booms,” a fire alarm and screams. “I was very, very scared,” she said. “I had to have someone keep me calm.” A reporter asked the girl if...
A Santa Fe High School student interviewed after a gunman killed at least 10 people and injured multiple others at her school said she always had a feeling a shooting would eventually happen there.
By Sean Rossman, USA TODAYVideo High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed eight in Texas. The morning attack at Santa Fe High School south of Houston comes three months after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. That shooting has created a movement led by the school's student survivors, who have adamantly spoke out for the need for gun con...
High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed 10 people in Texas.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:59:05 GMT
By Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY A Frontier Airlines passenger has been accused of punching a service dog and then a pregnant woman on a flight to Florida, according to Orlando media reports. WESH TV of Orlando reports the incident occurred Thursday evening on a flight from Colorado Springs to Orlando. Citing an incident report from the Orlando Police Department, WESH says the fracas involved a deaf couple travel traveling with a service dog, a Great Dane named Zariel. The woman is 20 ...
A Frontier Airlines passenger has been accused of punching a service dog and then a pregnant woman on a flight to Florida, according to Orlando media reports.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:39:26 GMT
By Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAYVideo As the school year ends and students prepare for graduation and prom, another high school shooting Friday reignited national debate over school safety when a gunman fatally shot 10 people at a Texas high school. With worries running high since the Parkland high school shooting in February - especially over special events like prom and graduation - security experts say there's no new cause for heightened concern for special events this year. Unless a...
As the school year ends and students prepare for graduation and prom, another high school shooting Friday reignited national debate over school safety when a gunman fatally shot 10 people at a Texas high school.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:39:24 GMT
By Taylor Seely and Sonja Haller, USA TODAY Waking up to a national tragedy is never easy. Whether you hear about it from a phone alert, see it on the TV, or learn details from a friend or family member, it weighs heavy on our hearts and makes it difficult to put on a happy face. There will never be a "good enough" explanation for such violence and cruelty. And the truth is, this could happen again. Eventually, your child will find out and have questions, even if by accident. It's ...
Waking up to a national tragedy is never easy. Whether you hear about it from a phone alert, see it on the TV, or learn details from a friend or family member, it weighs heavy on our hearts and makes it difficult to put on a happy face.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:39:21 GMT
By Judith Ohikuare, Refinery29 Landing a job with good pay and benefits can feel like hitting the jackpot these days. If you've gone without either of those things for a meaningful amount of time, even a simple trip to the dentist's office that doesn't leave you moaning (from the hit to your wallet) may trigger adulting bliss. Still, it's important to know that simply signing your employee contract doesn't necessarily give you immediate access to those shiny new perks. In fact, for s...
Landing a job with good pay and benefits can feel like hitting the jackpot these days. If you've gone without either of those things for a meaningful amount of time, even a simple trip to the dentist's office that doesn't leave you moaning (from the hit to your wallet) may trigger adulting bliss.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:39:17 GMT
By James DeHaven, Reno Gazette-Journal Sen. Dean Heller paid his son's company at least $52,500 in campaign funds over the past two years, according to a Reno Gazette Journal review of election filings. Reports filed by the Nevada Republican show Heller Enterprises LLC - a little-known music production company started by Harrison Heller in 2013 - was the Heller campaign's second-highest-paid social and digital media consultant since July 2016. The Utah-based business has no other em...
Sen. Dean Heller paid his son's company at least $52,500 in campaign funds over the past two years, according to a Reno Gazette Journal review of election filings.
By Judith Ohikuare, Refinery29 You might be familiar with this age-old story: You've saved a bit to go on vacation, and you're finally taking some much-needed R&R. But as the days of your trip creep by, you notice your bank account balance dipping faster than you planned - or you keep swiping your credit card without thinking about your total balance. You might be taking a break from your daily life, but there's a rude reality waiting for you back home. Going over budget on a tri...
You might be familiar with this age-old story: You've saved a bit to go on vacation, and you're finally taking some much-needed R&R. But as the days of your trip creep by, you notice your bank account balance dipping faster than you planned - or you keep swiping your credit card without think...
Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle and her mother checked into their luxury hotel near Windsor for the night before her royal wedding Saturday, while her fiance Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, greeted fans in Windsor.
Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle and her mother checked into their luxury hotel near Windsor for the night before her royal wedding Saturday, while her fiance Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, greeted fans in Windsor.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:39:06 GMT
By Jefferson Graham, USA TODAYVideo Apple hasn't shed much light on how its HomePod-connected speaker is selling, but research firm Strategy Analytics has some insight. The $349 speaker, Apple's high-end answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, doesn't look to be sizing up to an iPhone, iPad or even Apple Watch-sized hit. Strategy Analytics says Apple sold 600,000 HomePod speakers - which first went on sale in February - during the first quarter, representing 6% market share of t...
Apple hasn't shed much light on how its HomePod-connected speaker is selling, but research firm Strategy Analytics has some insight.
By USA TODAY A shooter opened fire at a Texas high school, killing at least eight people Friday morning. Here's what we know about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, located in Santa Fe, Texas, south of Houston. What happened Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom about 7:40 a.m., sending students running out of the building, hopping over fences and taking shelter in a nearby car wash. Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, his friends saw the gunma...
A shooter opened fire at a Texas high school, killing 10 people Friday morning.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:19:03 GMT
By Susan Miller, USA TODAYVideo Just 28 days ago, students at Santa Fe High School walked out of class along with teens across the country to demand an end to the bloodshed that has rippled through U.S. schools in recent years. The Texas students distributed fact sheets on gun violence, they wore orange ribbons, they read a poem from a survivor of the Valentine's Day massacre at a Parkland, Fla., high school. They observed 17 minutes of silence on National Walkout Day, the 19th anni...
Just 28 days ago, students at Santa Fe High School walked out of class along with teens across the country to demand an end to the bloodshed that has rippled through U.S. schools in recent years.
By Donovan Slack, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - President Trump announced Friday that he intends to nominate Robert Wilkie to be the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Wilkie has been acting VA secretary since Trump fired David Shulkin in March. "He doesn't know this yet," Trump said during a White House event Friday "I'm sorry that I ruined the surprise.' The White House plucked him from the Pentagon to take the post. He is currently under secretary of defense for pers...
WASHINGTON - President Trump announced Friday that he will name Robert Wilkie, the acting head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, to fill the post full time.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:59:12 GMT
By Ragan Adams, Colorado State University/ The Conversation Memorial Day marks the traditional opening of the summer travel season. This year the American Automobile Association projects that more than 41.5 million Americans will hit the road over Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in a dozen years. For many years, AAA has urged drivers to prepare for trips through steps such as testing their car batteries, checking for engine coolant leaks, and m...
Memorial Day marks the traditional opening of the summer travel season. This year the American Automobile Association projects that more than 41.5 million Americans will hit the road over Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in a dozen years.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:59:09 GMT
By Jason Miles, KHOUVideo BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas father was arrested this week after police said he left his baby daughter in a car on a day when temperatures soared to record highs. Gene Curry, 24, of Baytown, Texas, was charged Wednesday with endangering a child. Curry appeared in probable cause court Thursday night where a judge set a $1,000 bond. The judge, however, ordered that if Curry were to post bond, he is not allowed to be with either of his children unsupervised. The ...
BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas father was arrested this week after police said he left his baby daughter in a car on a day when temperatures soared to record highs.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:59:06 GMT
By Brett Molina, USA TODAY Like pretty much everyone who shops on Amazon, Barbara Carroll was seeking a good deal. Instead, she got a bill for more than $7,000 for an order of toilet paper. Carroll told Atlanta's WSB-TV about ordering three boxes of toilet paper as part of her job as a building manager. She checked her bank statement days after the package was delivered and found a charge of more than $7,000. Carroll claims her Amazon order included $88.17 for the toilet paper, a...
Like pretty much everyone who shops on Amazon, Barbara Carroll was seeking a good deal. Instead, she got a bill for more than $7,000 for an order of toilet paper.
By USA TODAYVideo SAN FRANCISCO - Just a few weeks ago, Uber's chief product officer, Jeff Holden, stood on stage in Los Angeles and hailed the company's coming age of flying taxis. But now it's Holden who has taken flight, leaving for an unknown opportunity, Uber confirmed Friday. Holden was a hold out from Uber's early days, and according to Recode, which first reported the news, while he was considered as a man of vision he also had a tough time managing people and was known as a...
SAN FRANCISCO - Just a few weeks ago, Uber's chief product officer, Jeff Holden, stood on stage in Los Angeles and hailed the company's coming age of flying taxis.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:39:15 GMT
By Walbert J Castillo and Kirkland An, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - Gurbir Grewal's career in public service was built in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. "I was a lawyer right here in Washington, D.C.,' Grewal, a Sikh American who wears a customary turban told USA TODAY. "I found myself very quickly being singled out. You completely become the 'other.'' Since his days here, Grewal has risen through the ranks to become the first Sikh American to serve as a...
WASHINGTON - Gurbir Grewal's career in public service was built in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:19:26 GMT
By Sean Williams, The Motley FoolVideo For better or worse, Social Security is our country's most important social program, at least when it comes to providing a financial foundation for our retired workers, the long-term disabled, and the survivors of deceased workers. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found in 2016 that the mere existence of Social Security, and the guarantee of a monthly benefit to tens of millions of beneficiaries, ensures that 22.1 million are kept out o...
For better or worse, Social Security is our country's most important social program, at least when it comes to providing a financial foundation for our retired workers, the long-term disabled, and the survivors of deceased workers. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found in 2016 that the...
By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is the latest target of sexual misconduct allegations. Tinsley, 54, was accused of sexual misconduct by James Frost-Winn, a Seattle-based trumpet player who worked for Tinsley as a member of the band Crystal Garden from about 2015 through 2016, according to a report from online entertainment magazine Consequence of Sound Thursday. Frost-Winn, 28, told the magazine that he met Tinsley in 2007 when he was a homel...
Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is the latest target of sexual misconduct allegations.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:19:12 GMT
By Craig Gilbert, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - President Trump has appeared in nearly four out of every ten GOP ads for Congress this year. Republicans have praised him, parroted him, promised to drain the swamp and pledged to build the wall. No GOP candidates for Congress have broadcast ads this year criticizing the president, a telling sign of how a party once divided over Trump has lined up behind him. "What it clearly shows is that Trump has taken over the Republican Party. Ther...
WASHINGTON - President Trump has appeared in nearly four out of every ten GOP ads for Congress this year.
By Brett Molina, USA TODAY It's not just pollution that can harm oxygen levels in rivers. Another culprit: hippo poop. A study lead by researchers at Yale University found hippos pooping in the Mara River in Africa are killing off the fish. In the Mara River, about 4,000 hippos leave behind more than nine tons of dung each day as they wade in shallow pools of water to keep cool. Researchers learned this after monitoring the water chemistry and flow downstream of hippo pools over a t...
It's not just pollution that can harm oxygen levels in rivers. Another culprit: hippo poop.
Friday, May 18 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:49:05 GMT
By KHOUVideo At 7:32 a.m. CT Friday, police and EMS dispatch calls went out in response to a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. The KHOU11 Investigates team scoured these transmissions and truncated them to paint a picture of the urgent emergency response. Press play on the video above to hear those calls. At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting. The suspected shooter is in custody and another person of interest is being ques...
At 7:32 a.m. CT Friday, police and EMS dispatch calls went out in response to a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:39:22 GMT
By Erin Kelly, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - House Democrats introduced a bill this week to require the Trump administration to publicly disclose every time President Trump or other officials spend taxpayer money at Trump-owned hotels and golf courses. Since taking office in January 2017, President Trump has reportedly spent more than 150 days at his company's properties. The president must travel with Secret Service agents to protect him. His trips also often include White House staff an...
WASHINGTON - House Democrats introduced a bill this week to require the Trump administration to publicly disclose every time President Trump or other officials spend taxpayer money at Trump-owned hotels and golf courses.
Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:39:11 GMT
By Daniel B. Kline, The Motley FoolVideo Virtually nobody reading this sentence is going to make the guest list for the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. One one hand, this means we'll all be missing out on a major event. On the other, it saves us the costs of plane tickets, hotel rooms, gifts, event-appropriate attire, and much more. Still, a much larger fraction of us may at some point receive an invitation to a destination wedding. An...
Virtually nobody reading this sentence is going to make the guest list for the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. One one hand, this means we'll all be missing out on a major event. On the other, it saves us the costs of plane tickets, hotel rooms, gi...
A man shouting about Donald Trump entered the president's south Florida golf resort early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested, police said.
Gunfire erupted early Friday at President Donald Trump's Miami-area golf resort, as a man shouting anti-Trump rhetoric draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with officers in what one official called an "ambush" before being arrested, police said.
Friday, May 18 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:19:17 GMT
By Sarah O'Brien, CNBCVideo The big 5-0 is one of those birthdays that can make people take serious stock of the half-century behind them. Passing that milestone also can bring on the realization that retirement - or whatever you choose to call that phase of life when full-time work is largely behind you - is no longer a distant concept. And if you haven't focused on that looming reality, it can be anxiety provoking. "Sometimes people don't really know how to assess their future nee...
The big 5-0 is one of those birthdays that can make people take serious stock of the half-century behind them.
By Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - A week after a Justice Department official failed to show up for a hearing, Democrats blasted him Friday for not answering questions about the agency's request to add a controversial question about citizenship to the 2020 Census. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, criticized John Gore, acting assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, for refusing to answer questions, saying the...
WASHINGTON - A week after a Justice Department official failed to show up for a hearing, Democrats blasted him Friday for not answering questions about the agency's request to add a controversial question about citizenship to the 2020 Census.
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo What do a couple billionaires talk about when they meet? In the case of President Trump and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, it turns out they talk about sexually transmitted diseases. In a video obtained by MSNBC, Gates revealed that on two occasions he met with Trump after the election, once at Trump Tower in December 2016 and then in March 2017 at the White House, Trump asked him if human immune deficiency virus and human papillomavirus were the sa...
What do a couple billionaires talk about when they meet? In the case of President Trump and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, it turns out they talk about sexually transmitted diseases.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:59:09 GMT
By Jordan Armstrong and Todd Unger, WFAA PONDER, Texas - A man walked into a Texas home this week and shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. The only survivor of Wednesday's shooting is the man's ex-wife, Amanda Simpson. The grieving mother took to Facebook Live on Wednesday and Thursday from her hospital bed in a series of heart-wrenching videos to express her devastation at the loss ...
PONDER, Texas - A man walked into a Texas home this week and shot his three children, his ex-wife and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:39:19 GMT
By Oren Dorell, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - China is developing a navy twice the size of the U.S. Navy and working to replace the United States as the major global power, analysts told a House committee. China will have about 550 warships by 2030 - nearly double the size of today's U.S. Navy, said James Fanell, a former Navy intelligence officer now at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. "Expect China to push us out of the region. Expect to lose more allies,' Fanell told the House In...
WASHINGTON - China is developing a navy twice the size of the U.S. Navy and working to replace the United States as the major global power, analysts told a House committee.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:19:26 GMT
By John Bordsen, USA TODAY MADISON, Wis. - 1968 was tumultuous at the University of Wisconsin, in student neighborhoods and downtown's State Street. Tensions rose as the Vietnam War expanded and the political fabric stateside continued to unravel. Marches and rallies were likely to result in clashes with the police. A forecast for demonstrations could easily predict clouds of tear gas and flurries of flying objects. Fifty years later, those days are coming back - in a nostalgic way -...
MADISON, Wis. - 1968 was tumultuous at the University of Wisconsin, in student neighborhoods and downtown's State Street. Tensions rose as the Vietnam War expanded and the political fabric stateside continued to unravel. Marches and rallies were likely to result in clashes with the police. A fore...
Friday, May 18 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:19:18 GMT
By Mike Hanley, Cars.comVideo With more conventional styling and a longer range, the redesigned 2018 Nissan Leaf all-electric hatchback is more mainstream and practical than ever. But Nissan missed an opportunity to fix some of its glaring shortcomings. The latest Leaf joins Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Ioniq Electric in keeping the focus on value and affordability. Plus, the new Leaf has a lower starting price and longer range than its predecessor. But shoppers who want a driving r...
With more conventional styling and a longer range, the redesigned 2018 Nissan Leaf all-electric hatchback is more mainstream and practical than ever. But Nissan missed an opportunity to fix some of its glaring shortcomings.
By Marco della Cava, USA TODAYVideo SAN FRANCISCO - If you want proof that people will push the limits of a technology, even if at risk to their lives, look no farther than last week's crash of a Tesla Model S in Utah. According to a report issued Wednesday by police in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, the 28-year-old woman at the wheel of the $100,000 electric sedan engaged Autopilot - Tesla's driver-assist software that requires driver oversight - and then didn't touch the...
SAN FRANCISCO - If you want proof people will push the limits of a technology, even if at risk to their lives, look no farther than last week's crash of a Tesla Model S in Utah.
By Rick Hampson, USA TODAYVideo LOS ANGELES - When she became president of the Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association, Robin Greenberg wanted to do something for people who couldn't afford any home, much less one like hers in the golden hills of Bel Air. So every month for eight years, she and colleagues went to Skid Row or elsewhere downtown to feed the homeless. Then, last December, she learned the homeless had come to her. Before dawn on Dec. 6 a wildfire raced ...
LOS ANGELES - When she became president of the Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association, Robin Greenberg wanted to do something for people who couldn't afford any home, much less one like hers in the golden hills of Bel Air.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:09:03 GMT
By Brett Molina, USA TODAYVideo The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug aimed at preventing migraine headaches. The drug, Aimovig, is taken by patients once a month through self-injection. The drug blocks a key molecule involved in sparking migraine attacks. The FDA said after studying the effectiveness of Aimovig in three clinical trials, they learned most patients who used the drug experienced at least one less migraine per month. "Aimovig provides patie...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug aimed at preventing migraine headaches.
Friday, May 18 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:59:08 GMT
By USA TODAY An 18th-century Arcadia in rural Devon. A subtropical seaside Cornish fantasy. An Elizabethan manor with a quintessential English garden. Victorian walled vegetable plots, orchards, parterres and pergolas, wildflower meadows, shady dells … U.K. accommodations site The Good Hotel Guide has chosen 20 of Great Britain’s best hotel gardens. (Dollar prices are accurate at publication but may change with exchange rates. Check hotel websites for special deals.)
An 18th-century Arcadia in rural Devon. A subtropical seaside Cornish fantasy. An Elizabethan manor with a quintessential English garden. Victorian walled vegetable plots, orchards, parterres and pergolas, wildflower meadows, shady dells … U.K. accommodations site The Good Hotel Guide has chose...
Friday, May 18 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:59:05 GMT
By David Jackson, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - President Trump took aim at Planned Parenthood and similar organizations Friday with a proposed new rule that would lead to a loss of funding for those that provide abortions or refer patients to clinics that do. The new rule to be put out by the Department of Health and Human Services would ban organizations from providing abortions or related services if they are performed in the same facilities as other services that are financed by federal...
WASHINGTON - President Trump took aim at Planned Parenthood and similar organizations Friday with a proposed new rule that would lead to a loss of funding for those that provide abortions or refer patients to clinics that do.
By Kim Komando, USA TODAY A few weeks ago, the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) issued an alert about state-supported Russian hackers carrying out attacks against a large number of home routers in the U.S. These hackers are organized, motivated, and well-funded. They're not a bunch of misanthropic nerds sitting in basements. They're getting paid to steal your digital credentials. These Russian hackers are reportedly using known weaknesses to infiltrate reside...
A few weeks ago, the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) issued an alert about state-supported Russian hackers carrying out attacks against a large number of home routers in the U.S. These hackers are organized, motivated, and well-funded.
By Nancy Trejos, USA TODAY Washington, D.C. is one of the most popular U.S. destinations, according to TripAdvisor. It has dozens of new hotels, restaurants and other attractions. Spring and summer is when the city shines, and there will be plenty for visitors to see and do. Here are a few to check out: The Wharf is D.C.'s revitalized Southwest Waterfront. It is quickly becoming one of the city's most popular destinations for dining, shopping and entertainment. Its riverfront has ...
Washington, D.C. is one of the most popular U.S. destinations, according to TripAdvisor.
Friday, May 18 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:29:04 GMT
By Associated Press A pair of New Jersey Transit buses collided inside the Lincoln Tunnel, and authorities say 32 people have been hurt, included seven with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say a NJ Transit bus rear-ended another at about 9:50 a.m. Friday in the tunnel's center tube and then drove into New York City and pulled over. The accident snarled morning rush hour traffic. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Officials said th...
A pair of New Jersey Transit buses collided inside the Lincoln Tunnel, and authorities say 32 people have been hurt, included seven with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, May 18 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:19:18 GMT
By USA TODAY WASHINGTON -- President Trump is hosting a summit at the White House Friday aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress and the states to shrink the nation's prison population. Friday's summit will bring together more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers from both sides of the aisle to discuss prison reform. Trump has spoken about prison reform before, working mostly with his supporters to make a conservative, smaller-government argument for fewer, better-r...
WASHINGTON -- President Trump is hosting a summit at the White House Friday aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress and the states to shrink the nation's prison population.
Friday, May 18 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:19:10 GMT
By Brett Molina, USA TODAY The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug aimed at preventing migraine headaches. The drug, Aimovig, is taken by patients once a month through self-injection. The drug blocks a key molecule involved in sparking migraine attacks. The FDA said after studying the effectiveness of Aimovig in three clinical trials, they learned most patients who used the drug experienced at least one less migraine per month. "Aimovig provides patients w...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug aimed at preventing migraine headaches.
By Brandie Kessler, York Daily Record Some motorists driving along East Market Street in Pennsylvania were met with some "strange messages" on a traffic sign Thursday afternoon. "ZOMBIES AHEAD!! RUN!!!" That message - and another less appropriate one - were displayed on the sign Thursday afternoon, according to some residents of the nearby Springettsbury Apartments. Springettsbury Township Police seemed to handle the incident with a sense of humor, indicating that someone gained ...
Some motorists driving along East Market Street in Pennsylvania were met with some "strange messages" on a traffic sign Thursday afternoon.
Friday, May 18 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:39:10 GMT
By Harriet Baskas, special to USA TODAY, USA TODAY First tomato juice. Now meals. Earlier this week, United Airlines announced that -- in response to strong negative response from passengers -- it had reversed a decision to cut tomato juice from on-board beverage carts and would have the vegetable juice back on board this summer. Now comes word that, as of June 1, the airline will respond to a another passenger complaint about meal changes. United said late Thursday it also will ro...
By Josh Hafner, USA TODAY President Trump tied his recent descriptor of some undocumented immigrants as "animals" to the violent gang MS-13 on Thursday, saying he was referring to them by the term and that he "always will." And while Trump vowed to rid America of "bad hombres," he has let immigration agents increasingly target undocumented immigrants who have no criminal record. About 86% of those arrested by ICE during President Obama's last two years in office had criminal records,...
Hey, OP Today subscribers: A technical glitch prevented Thursday's edition from reaching inboxes. Our apologies! It's in full below, and here's what's buzzing Friday morning: An ex-relative of one of Trump's campaign chiefs is reportedly working with feds, Trump wants prison reform and Bill Gates...
By Bart Jansen, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - The Transportation Security Administration keeps a list of travelers who have assaulted officers at airport checkpoints in the past, officials told a House hearing Thursday. The list has fewer than 50 names on it, according to Darby LaJoye, TSA's assistant administrator for security operations. The list isn't used to tighten screening for those travelers, but to warn federal security directors at airports that the person may be approaching...
WASHINGTON - The Transportation Security Administration keeps a list of travelers who have assaulted officers at airport checkpoints in the past, officials told a House hearing Thursday.
By Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY LONDON - Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with nerve agent, hospital officials in the United Kingdom said Friday. Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unresponsive on a bench in Salisbury, a city in southern England, on March 4. The two were taken to Salisbury District Hospital in critical condition. Yulia Skripal was discharged from the hospital l...
LONDON - Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital more than two months after he was poisoned with nerve agent, officials said Friday.
Friday, May 18 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:19:20 GMT
By Bob Sullivan, Credit.comVideo It's an age-old question: Is life harder or easier for today's young people? Well, score a "win' for the Millennials. Younger adults are spending a stunning amount of money on rent - $93,000 by age 30, according to a new study. More important, rent sucks up about 45% of their income during this first, critical decade in the workforce. That leaves precious little left over to save for a down payment and work towards entering that second phase of adulth...
It's an age-old question: Is life harder or easier for today's young people? Well, score a "win' for the Millennials.
Friday, May 18 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:19:17 GMT
By Caroline Tanner, USA TODAY 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting and protecting women's right to vote. With the upcoming centennial, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, considered a potential presidential candidate for that same year, will release a children's book this fall about ten suffragists who fought for women's right to vote, Bold and Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote. "The lessons of these incredible women leaders are o...
2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting and protecting women's right to vote.
By Deepti Hajela, Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer who was caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers has been kicked out of his office space and faces a complaint from two elected officials. The lawyer's brief tirade prompted the officials to send a letter on Thursday to a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state. The power of the internet also went to work against him, with a fundraiser started to send a mariachi band to perform ou...
NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer who was caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers has been kicked out of his office space and faces a complaint from two elected officials.
By Bart Jansen, USA TODAYVideo A man yelling and shouting about President Trump was arrested early Friday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in the lobby of a hotel at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, police said. Police were called to the scene by reports the man was "yelling and spewing information," and actively shooting at the club about 1:30 a.m., according to CNN. Doral and Miami police confronted the man, who also draped a flag across a counter in th...
A man ranting against President Trump lured police into an "ambush-type" shootout Friday in the lobby of a hotel at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, police said.
Friday, May 18 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:19:05 GMT
By Karen Gilchrist, CNBCVideo Asia is now home to more billionaires than North America, according to the latest study from ultra high net worth research firm Wealth-X. The region's billionaire population shot up by almost a third last year (29.2%) to 784 individuals, Wealth-X's Billionaire Census 2018 found. North America, meanwhile, experienced more modest gains of 11.2%, taking the number of billionaires who reside there to 727. The uptick marks the first time Asia's billionaire p...
Asia is now home to more billionaires than North America, according to the latest study from ultra high net worth research firm Wealth-X.
Friday, May 18 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 13:59:04 GMT
By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAYVideo The late Princess Diana reportedly refused to wear Chanel's logo for the most heartbreaking reason. Australian designer Jayson Brunsdon, who helped style the royal during a visit to the country in 1996, told Harper's Bazaar Australia that it all had to do with painful thoughts of her former husband, Prince Charles, and their divorce. "I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace' and she said, 'No, I c...
The late Princess Diana reportedly refused to wear Chanel's logo for the most heartbreaking reason.
By Cydney Henderson, The Republic | azcentral.com An Alabama senior who would have missed her high school graduation because of illness got to experience the ceremony from the hospital, thanks to a robot. Cynthia Pettway, 17, was unexpectedly hospitalized a week before she was set to graduate. Doctors told her she would not be able to leave for weeks. But, LeFlore Magnet High School officials in Mobile, Ala., had other plans. What happened? Mobile County Public Schools partnered w...
An Alabama senior who would have missed her high school graduation because of illness got to experience the ceremony from the hospital, thanks to a robot.
By Fredreka Schouten, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - Lobbying firms managed by former campaign aides, fundraisers and others with ties to President Trump and Vice President Pence have collected at least $28 million in federal lobbying fees since Trump assumed the presidency, a USA TODAY analysis found. Leading the way: Ballard Partners, overseen by Brian Ballard, a veteran Florida lobbyist who raised money for Trump's campaign and inauguration. Its leadership includes Susie Wiles, who ran Tr...
WASHINGTON - Lobbying firms managed by former campaign aides, fundraisers and others with ties to President Trump and Vice President Pence have collected at least $28 million in federal lobbying fees since Trump assumed the presidency, a USA TODAY analysis found.
By Christal Hayes, USA TODAYVideo Paul Manafort's former son-in-law, who was reportedly under investigation about his business dealings, has cut a plea deal with the Justice Department. The agreement, according to multiple outlets, including Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and BuzzFeed News, would require Jeffrey Yohai, Manfort's former business partner and son-in-law, to cooperate with other criminal probes. The investigation into Yohai and the reported plea deal are under seal ...
Paul Manafort's former son-in-law, who was reportedly under investigation about his business dealings, has cut a plea deal with the Justice Department.
In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, front from left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Price William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, followin
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced on the eve of the nuptials. Palace officials also confirmed that Harry's 96-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, would attend the wedding, ending speculat...
LONDON - Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced on the eve of the nuptials. Palace officials also confirmed that Harry's 96-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, would attend the wedding, ending speculat...
Friday, May 18 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:59:09 GMT
By Stan Choe, AP BusinessVideo NEW YORK - Interest rates are charging higher, and that can be a good or bad thing depending on whether you're saving or borrowing. For savers, it's a long-awaited win. After years of making virtually nothing on their money market accounts and certificates of deposit, savers are finally getting closer to keeping up with inflation. Investors are also getting rewarded with higher interest payments for buying newly issued bonds. For borrowers, though, the...
NEW YORK - Interest rates are charging higher, and that can be a good or bad thing depending on whether you're saving or borrowing.
By Adam Shell, USA TODAYVideo Move over tiny houses, Wall Street investors are now tuning into tiny stocks. Indeed, the small-is-better trend has made its way to Wall Street. Small stocks are putting up bigger gains than their large-company counterparts. In the clearest sign of the shift in investors' affections, the small-company Russell 2000 is the first major U.S. stock index to break out to a record high following the stock market's first 10% correction in two years in February....
Move over tiny houses, Wall Street investors are now tuning into tiny stocks.
By Kevin Grasha, USA TODAYVideo The co-owner of a Forest Park, Ohio, printing company was sentenced to six years in prison this week after he admitted engaging in sex acts with a teenage employee. Harold Percy, 56, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court documents say Percy is co-owner of Corporate Document Solutions. The charges surrounded two separate incidents, in 2013 and 2014, when the girl was 15. According to a lawsuit the girl ...
The co-owner of a Forest Park, Ohio, printing company was sentenced to six years in prison this week after he admitted engaging in sex acts with a teenage employee.
Friday, May 18 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:59:03 GMT
By AP Business FRANKFURT, Germany - German authorities have ordered the EU-wide recall of 60,000 Cayenne and Macan vehicles from Volkswagen's Porsche sports car division after finding that the vehicles emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving. The Federal Motor Transport Authority said Friday that it discussed "impermissible defeat devices" that led to increased emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides. The mandatory recall covers 6,...
FRANKFURT, Germany - German authorities have ordered the EU-wide recall of 60,000 Cayenne and Macan vehicles from Volkswagen's Porsche sports car division after finding that the vehicles emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving.
By JILL COLVIN and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR , Associated PressVideo The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers. A senior White House official says the Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to confirm the plans be...
The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, or sharing space with abortion providers.
Friday, May 18 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:39:05 GMT
By Sean Rossman, USA TODAY There's something about Capriccio Bubbly Sangria that's doing well, something, to its drinkers. Twitter is bombarded with stories of people getting quite foggy after a night imbibing on the drink, which is 13.9% alcohol and "bursting with fruits and bubbles," its advertisements read. It's left such an impact that drinkers are comparing it to Four Loko, a boozy, sweet, once-caffeinated drink known to get people so hype, and so turnt, federal regulators had ...
There's something about Capriccio Bubbly Sangria that's doing well, something, to its drinkers.
Friday, May 18 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:19:16 GMT
By Maurie Backman, The Motley FoolVideo Many of you may be inclined to think of debt as a young person's problem. But new data indicates that seniors are increasingly falling victim to debt as well. Nearly 50% of seniors aged 75 and over have outstanding debt, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. That's up from just 25% back in 1992. Worse yet, the most notable debt increases stem from lower-income seniors who need to rely on credit cards to make ends meet. Now the ...
Many of you may be inclined to think of debt as a young person's problem. But new data indicates that seniors are increasingly falling victim to debt as well.
Friday, May 18 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:19:11 GMT
By Mary Bowerman, USA TODAY A couple injured while standing among counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year were married on Saturday. Marcus Martin pushed his fiancée Marissa Blair out of the way as a car, driven by Alex Fields, plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters on August 12. Martin was thrown through the air, and broke his leg as a result of the crash. The couple's friend, Heather Heyer, was killed. Fields has been charged with ...
A couple injured while standing among counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last year were married on Saturday.
By Mary Winston Nicklin, USA TODAY As a world culinary capital, Paris celebrates its food traditions while trailblazing with the latest innovations. You can eat exceptionally well in the City of Light, from the classic neighborhood bistro to serious haute cuisine, like Le Jules Verne atop the Eiffel Tower (merci, Monsieur Ducasse!). It's possible to dine where Napoleon used to eat (Le Grand Véfour in the Palais Royal and Pavillon Ledoyen where he met Josephine) or dip into culi...
As a world culinary capital, Paris celebrates its food traditions while trailblazing with the latest innovations. You can eat exceptionally well in the City of Light, from the classic neighborhood bistro to serious haute cuisine, like Le Jules Verne atop the Eiffel Tower (merci, Monsieur Ducasse!...
Friday, May 18 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 11:19:12 GMT
By Gene Sloan, USA TODAY Star Clippers is out with a new promotion on Mediterranean voyages that brings credits for flights to reach the ship. The sailing ship line says passengers booking select seven- and nine-day sailings from May through October will receive up to $1,200 in air credit per cabin. Including the credit, Star Clipper packages in the Mediterranean for the period start at $1,190 per person, based on double occupancy. RELATED: Cruising to paradise on a Star Clipper...
Star Clippers is out with a new promotion on Mediterranean voyages that brings credits for flights to reach the ship.
Friday, May 18 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 11:19:03 GMT
By Peter Dunn, USA TODAYVideo Dear Pete: I read your recent column about adviser's fees, and I wanted to run my situation by you. We have a retirement portfolio in excess of $2M. Our financial adviser charges a $1,800 annual flat fee. The portfolio has grown in the past two years over 20% with income over $100K a year. Using those numbers, our adviser fee seems far less than your article portrays as the standard. What is the difference between an adviser who charges 0.5% of the accoun...
Dear Pete: I read your recent column about adviser's fees, and I wanted to run my situation by you. We have a retirement portfolio in excess of $2M. Our financial adviser charges a $1,800 annual flat fee. The portfolio has grown in the past two years over 20% with income over $100K a year. Using ...
By Editors, USA TODAY President Trump plans to boost criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a summit at the White House aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress. Trump, whose effort grows out of an initiative led by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, plans to bring together a much larger group of more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers from both sides of the aisle. His proposals will deal mostly with improving prison conditions and better prep...
President Trump plans to boost criminal justice reform efforts Friday, hosting a summit at the White House aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress. Trump, whose effort grows out of an initiative led by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, plans to bring together a much larg...
Friday, May 18 2018 6:59 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:59:06 GMT
By Larry Bleiberg, USA TODAY There's no need to leave the continent to eat Hawaiian. The state's cuisine is spreading across the country, driven by the popularity of poke (rhymes with OK). The raw fish bowl served with rice, vegetables, sauce and other toppings, gets its name from the Hawaiian word meaning to slice or cut. "It's fresh and healthy, and customers get to choose what they want,' says Christine Jan of Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a restaurant chain in California and Arizona that spec...
There's no need to leave the continent to eat Hawaiian. The state's cuisine is spreading across the country, driven by the popularity of poke (rhymes with OK). The raw fish bowl served with rice, vegetables, sauce and other toppings, gets its name from the Hawaiian word meaning to slice or cut. "...
Friday, May 18 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:19:05 GMT
By Saleh Mwanamilongo, Associated Press KINSHASA, Congo - Congo's latest Ebola outbreak now has 14 confirmed cases as health officials rush to contain the often deadly virus in a city of more than 1 million. The World Health Organization was holding an experts' meeting on Friday to determine whether the epidemic warrants being declared a global health emergency. It now calls the risk to the public in Congo "very high' and the regional risk "high.' The Republic of Congo and Central Af...
KINSHASA, Congo - Congo's latest Ebola outbreak now has 14 confirmed cases as health officials rush to contain the often deadly virus in a city of more than 1 million.
By Associated Press PARIS - France's interior minister says authorities have thwarted a possible attack using ricin or explosives and arrested two brothers. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told BFM television Friday that authorities were tracking extremist activity on social networks and identified two young men "preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin.' He said the young men were of Egyptian origin but didn't indicate their nationality or provide other details about...
PARIS - France's interior minister says authorities have thwarted a possible attack using ricin or explosives and arrested two brothers.
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia was cleared Thursday after an investigation by the Assembly failed to substantiate allegations that she groped a male legislative staffer while intoxicated. Garcia, a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement, has been on a voluntary leave of absence since Feb. 9, after Daniel Fierro claimed that a visibly intoxicated Garcia grabbed his buttocks and tried to grab his crotch after a 2014 softball game when he w...
California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia was cleared Thursday after an investigation by the Assembly failed to substantiate allegations that she groped a male legislative staffer while intoxicated.
Friday, May 18 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:09:05 GMT
By Jim Stingl, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel When I asked the Grewal family the formula for their academic success, second youngest Gurtej jumped in with an answer. "We have secret smoothies that we drink." If only it was that easy and delicious. All four children in this family were valedictorian at Milwaukee's Riverside University High School — daughter Rupi in 2011, daughter Raj in 2014, son Gurtej in 2017 and son Sirtaj this year. They were straight-A students right through high ...
When I asked the Grewal family the formula for their academic success, second youngest Gurtej jumped in with an answer.
Friday, May 18 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-05-18 05:49:07 GMT
By CARLOS GIUSTI and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN , Associated PressVideo The Army Corps of Engineers is ending its work to rebuild Puerto Rico's electric grid, despite residents' fears that the island's government won't be able to restore power on its own to more than 16,000 people who remain blacked out eight months after Hurricane Maria. The federal agency will keep operating more than 700 generators on the island, including three "mega generators" supplementing Puerto Rico's aging and st...
The Army Corps of Engineers is ending its work to rebuild Puerto Rico's electric grid, despite residents' fears that the island's government won't be able to restore power on its own to more than 16,000 people who remain blacked out eight months after Hurricane Maria.
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo The White House weighed in Thursday on the burning question on most Americans' minds this week: Laurel or Yanny? A new video from the White House shows various administration officials giving their take on the audio clip that has divided the nation. "So clearly Laurel," an amused Ivanka Trump says while looking at the viral post that started it all. "It's Laurel," says Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. "But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if...
The White House weighed in Thursday on the burning question on most Americans' minds this week: Laurel or Yanny?
By William Westhoven and Rodrigo Torrejon and Kaitlyn Kanzler, NorthJerseyVideo MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The crash of a dump truck and school bus taking middle school students on a field trip claimed at least two lives Thursday and sent 43 people to area hospitals. One student and one teacher were killed, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said during an emotional press conference in Paramus, N.J., where the trip originated. The bus, carrying fifth-graders from East Brook Midd...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The crash of a dump truck and school bus taking middle school students on a field trip claimed at least two lives Thursday and sent 43 people to area hospitals.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:19:04 GMT
By Cydney Henderson, The Republic | azcentral.comVideo An agriculture teacher at a Florida high school is on administrative leave after school officials say he drowned animals in class with the help of students. Videos obtained by WKMG in Orlando, Fla., show Forest High School teacher Dewie Brewton and several students drowning two wild raccoons and an opossum as the rest of the class watched. "It made me sick to my stomach. It's terrible,' a mother of one of Brewton's students told...
An agriculture teacher at a Florida high school is on administrative leave after school officials say he drowned animals in class with the help of students.
Friday, May 18 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:09:03 GMT
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo What do a couple billionaires talk about when they meet? In the case of President Trump and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, it turns out they talk about sexually transmitted diseases. In a video obtained by MSNBC, Gates revealed that on two occasions he met with Trump after the election, once at Trump Tower in December 2016 and then in March 2017 at the White House, Trump asked him if human immune deficiency virus and human papillomavirus were the sa...
What do a couple billionaires talk about when they meet? In the case of President Trump and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, it turns out they talk about sexually transmitted diseases.
Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-05-18 03:49:04 GMT
By Anika Reed, USA TODAY Rapper 50 Cent will face legal action surrounding a social media post seen as revenge porn by Teairra Mari, star of VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. Mari spoke at a press conference Thursday in Los Angeles with her attorney Lisa Bloom about the circumstances. Mari said that last week, she discovered her boyfriend, actor Akbar Abdul-Ahad was cheating on her and broke up with him. Shortly after the breakup, she said he posted a "sex tape and an ob...
Rapper 50 Cent will face legal action surrounding a social media post seen as revenge porn by Teairra Mari, star of VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.
By William Westhoven,Kaitlyn Kanzler and Rodrigo Torrejon, NorthJersey.com A school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured, according to police. The school bus was on its side on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive with its front end sheared off. Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't known. Images from the scene show a yellow s...
A much-anticipated class adventure to a historic park became a nightmarish, deadly ride for New Jersey fifth-graders Thursday when their school bus and a dump truck collided on Route 80 in western Morris County, killing one student and a teacher and injuring 43 others.
Thursday, May 17 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-18 02:49:03 GMT
By Ryan Bisesi NORTH CAROLINA - Most people have heard 'Purple Rain,' the landmark Prince album that's regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. Maybe they've seen the movie of the same name. But have you ever seen purple rain? As in actual rain that appears purple? Josh Moore was setting up his gear to shoot a sunset near Mt. Pisgah last Sunday. Moore said the sun settled in nicely behind the mountain ridge, creating a pink-colored sky. A small storm system moved in fro...
NORTH CAROLINA - Most people have heard 'Purple Rain,' the landmark Prince album that's regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. Maybe they've seen the movie of the same name.
By Zlati Meyer, USA TODAYVideo A Latino man says that when he received his drink order at a Starbucks coffee store in a Los Angeles suburb, it came with a racial slur written on it. On a label indicating the customer's name, the word "Beaner" was typed. The incident comes two weeks ahead of Starbucks' planned meeting of staff at its more than 8,000 U.S. stores to discuss racial profiling and other issues. The all-hands meeting results from fallout over the manager's decision to call...
A Latino man says that when he received his drink order at a Starbucks coffee store in a Los Angeles suburb, it came with a racial slur written on it.
Thursday, May 17 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 02:39:02 GMT
By Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAYVideo A Georgia Republican running for governor hit a speed bump in his campaign after his self-declared "deportation bus" broke down on the side of the road Thursday. Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams announced his plans earlier this week to drive across the state in his gray "deportation bus" ahead of next week's primary. That plan was temporarily halted after water somehow got into the fuel tank, stopping the bus on the side of Interstate 75. The t...
A Georgia Republican running for governor hit a speed bump in his campaign after his self-declared "deportation bus" broke down on the side of the road Thursday.
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones introduced a resolution co-sponsored by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Thursday calling for an apology from the White House to Sen. John McCain for a staffer's remark that the Arizona Republican's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel didn't matter because "he's dying anyway." Jones, who has regularly been at odds with President Trump, was outraged by White House aide Kelly Sadler's comments about McCain, ...
North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones introduced a resolution co-sponsored by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Thursday calling for an apology from the White House to Sen. John McCain for a staffer's remark that the Arizona Republican's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel didn't matter becaus...
Thursday, May 17 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:59:05 GMT
By Megan YoderVideo Unless you live under an internet-less rock, you've probably been asked the question sometime this week: yanny or laurel? As the auditory trend swept the internet, regular citizens and celebrities alike weighed in-- everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to that person from high school you still follow on Facebook. What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018 Then, it got political. The White House twitter accoun...
Unless you live under an internet-less rock, you've probably been asked the question sometime this week: yanny or laurel?
By Eliza Collins, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - John McCain's colleagues, family and friends gathered Thursday at the Capitol to reflect on his legacy and his place in United States history during a screening of the HBO film on his life, John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer and has not been in Washington since late last year. But on Thursday - during a special screening ahead of the film's Memorial Day r...
WASHINGTON - John McCain's colleagues, family and friends gathered Thursday at the Capitol to reflect on his legacy and his place in United States history during a screening of the HBO film on his life, John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls.
Thursday, May 17 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:39:03 GMT
By Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY WASHINGTON - The commander of the Marines' famed base at Quantico, Va., stormed the altar after Catholic Mass in January at the base chapel and confronted the choir director with an "I will kill you" face, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA TODAY. The actions by Col. Joseph Murray on Jan. 14 - and another incident in October in which Murray sent Marine criminal investigators to interrogate a contract priest at his off-base home about ...
WASHINGTON - The commander of the Marines' famed base at Quantico, Va., stormed the altar after Catholic Mass in January at the base chapel and confronted the choir director with an "I will kill you" face, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA TODAY.
Thursday, May 17 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:19:09 GMT
By Andrew Sharp, Wilmington-UnknownVideo Authorities say a West Virginia woman with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle and suitcases of drugs stopped to ask directions from a sheriff's deputy and ended up arrested, authorities say. Lisa M. Polk, 56, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, was driving in Loudoun County in northern Virginia on March 22 when she came upon deputies conducting traffic control in the area of a downed utility line, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said i...
Authorities say a West Virginia woman with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle and suitcases of drugs stopped to ask directions from a sheriff's deputy and ended up arrested, authorities say.
By Edward C. Baig, USA TODAY It has been hyped as the world's first "holographic media machine that fits in your pocket," with no glasses required. And now we know that the RED Hydrogen One smartphone from RED will be made available by the two largest U.S. carriers, AT&T and Verizon. AT&T announced Thursday that it will be selling the device come summer. Verizon more vaguely said it will be arriving "later this year." Neither carrier said what the phone would cost, but RED's ...
It has been hyped as the world's first "holographic media machine that fits in your pocket," with no glasses required. And now we know that the RED Hydrogen One smartphone from RED will be made available by the two largest U.S. carriers, AT&T and Verizon.
Thursday, May 17 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:19:05 GMT
By Adam Shell, USA TODAYVideo Investors with 401(k)s have a lot at stake in Apple's race to become the first company with a $1 trillion market value. Just like a bettor with cash riding on Kentucky Derby winner Justify in Saturday's Preakness, there's real money on the line. Apple, worth roughly $916.4 billion according to Bloomberg data through May 16, is the world's most-valuable company, giving it some serious economic horsepower. Not only do tens of millions of Americans use App...
Investors with 401(k)s have a lot at stake in Apple's race to become the first company with a $1 trillion market value.
Thursday, May 17 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:59:08 GMT
By Maurie Backman, The Motley FoolVideo Many workers look forward to retirement and the more laid-back lifestyle it allows for. But if you retire before you're actually ready, you could wind up majorly regretting that decision. With that in mind, here are a few signs that you're not actually prepared to retire -- even if you think you are. 1. You haven't saved enough Maybe you're sitting on a nest egg with several hundred thousand dollars and are thinking you're in good shape for reti...
Many workers look forward to retirement and the more laid-back lifestyle it allows for. But if you retire before you're actually ready, you could wind up majorly regretting that decision. With that in mind, here are a few signs that you're not actually prepared to retire -- even if you think you ...
By SALEH MWANAMILONGO and CARLEY PETESCH , Associated Press Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a crossroads city of more than 1 million people in a troubling turn that marks the first time the vast, impoverished country has encountered the lethal virus in an urban area. "This is a major, major game-changer in the outbreak," Dr. Peter Salama, the World Health Organization's deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response, warned on Thursday. A single case of Ebola wa...
Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a crossroads city of more than 1 million people in a troubling turn that marks the first time the vast, impoverished country has encountered the lethal virus in an urban area.
Thursday, May 17 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:39:05 GMT
By Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAYVideo SAN FRANCISCO - A funny as Lord Carpenter Rover of Sunnyside might sound, please don't reply to a Facebook prompt asking you to create your royal wedding guest name using details from your past. Facebook is always awash in sharable quizzes and prompts (remember 'Tell us your first 10 rock concerts' last year?) and this week's suggestion inspired by the pending wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is no different. But it also puts you in real d...
SAN FRANCISCO - A funny as Lord Carpenter Rover of Sunnyside might sound, please don't reply to a Facebook prompt asking you to create your royal wedding guest name using details from your past.
Thursday, May 17 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:39:03 GMT
By William Cummings, USA TODAYVideo A rolling stone may gather no moss, but if it tumbles into the ocean, you can expect the seas to rise. At least that's the theory embraced by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., during a hearing held Wednesday by the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on how technology can be used to address climate change. While questioning Philip Duffy, president of Woods Hole Research Center, about what, in addition to climate change, might be driving risi...
A rolling stone may gather no moss, but if it tumbles into the ocean, you can expect the seas to rise.
Thursday, May 17 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:19:08 GMT
By Sara Salinas and Chloe Aiello, CNBC PayPal (PYPL) confirmed on Thursday it's reached a deal to buy payments start-up iZettle for $2.2 billion - the biggest acquisition in its history. U.S.-based PayPal already operates in more than 200 countries around the world but is working to expand its offerings. IZettle provides mobile card readers and other digital payment products to small businesses. A merger would catapult PayPal into hundreds of thousands of brick-and-mortar storefronts...
PayPal (PYPL) confirmed on Thursday it's reached a deal to buy payments start-up iZettle for $2.2 billion - the biggest acquisition in its history.
Relax, the royal wedding overload will be over soon. But first, the wedding has to actually happen. Here's where things stand: Saturday is the big day, at noon in England at Windsor Castle. That means early for American viewers (7 a.m. ET, earlier as you go West.) Here's how to watch. Prince Harr...
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:52:21 GMT
By Associated PressVideo NEW YORK - Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter in March, has lost her unborn baby girl. An attorney for Miles and her husband says they are suffering pain that is "nearly impossible to fathom." Miles' daughter, Abigail, and a friend's 1-year-old son, Joshua Lew, were killed when a car ran into them as they crossed a Brooklyn street on March 5. Miles, who was about seven months pregnan...
NEW YORK - Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter in March, has lost her unborn baby girl.
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:52:18 GMT
By Chris Couch, MD, USA TODAY Children can develop allergies at any age. The earliest sign of allergic disease is atopic dermatitis, or eczema. Eczema can begin in the first few months of life, and is a risk factor for developing food allergies. Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, and asthma can develop in children as early as two years old. Allergy development by age Allergic reactions to foods can begin in the first year of life, typically after solid foods have been in...
Children can develop allergies at any age. The earliest sign of allergic disease is atopic dermatitis, or eczema. Eczema can begin in the first few months of life, and is a risk factor for developing food allergies. Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, and asthma can develop in childre...
By Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY A New York appeals court said Thursday that President Trump could not halt a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former Apprentice contestant. The president's lawyers sought to stay the case while they worked on an appeal of a judge's ruling earlier this year that the lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos could proceed. Trump's attorneys argued that allowing the case to move forward could interfere with Trump's duties as president. Additionally, they s...
A New York appeals court said Thursday that President Trump could not halt a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former Apprentice contestant.
By Eliza Collins and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAYVideo WASHINGTON - House conservatives are demanding a vote on a hardline immigration bill, threatening to torpedo an unrelated farm bill unless House GOP leaders meet their ultimatum. The House is debating the farm bill, with a final vote set for Friday. The legislation is a major priority for House GOP leaders because it would dramatically revamp the food stamp program, part of a broader Republican effort to curb federal welfare pro...
WASHINGTON - House conservatives are demanding a vote on a hardline immigration bill, threatening to torpedo an unrelated farm bill unless House GOP leaders meet their ultimatum.
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:43:06 GMT
By Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY For the second time in a week, videotape has caught what appears to be an angry white guy going on a rant against people who are different than himself. This time, it's about workers at a New York restaurant who spoke Spanish in his presence. The man's criticism then morphs into alleging the workers are in the U.S. illegally and that his taxes are supporting all of them. The man was identified by the New York Daily News as attorney Aaron Schlossberg. Th...
For the second time in a week, videotape has caught what appears to be an angry white guy going on a rant against people who are different than himself.
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:40:31 GMT
By Associated PressVideo JERUSALEM - The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes on militant sites in Gaza overnight in response to machine gun fire that hit a building in the Israeli city of Sderot. The army said Thursday that planes bombarded a military compound and a weapons production facility in the northern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian health ministry says a man was moderately wounded by shrapnel, but didn't say whether he was inside a militant site or nearby. The ...
JERUSALEM - The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes on militant sites in Gaza overnight in response to machine gun fire that hit a building in the Israeli city of Sderot.
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:39:16 GMT
By Alan Gomez, USA TODAYVideo Immigration agents allowed to go after any undocumented immigrant are arresting more people throughout the U.S., an increase fueled by rounding up people without criminal records, according to federal data released Thursday. Over the first full 14 months of the Trump administration, 69% of undocumented immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had a criminal record. Over the final two years of the Obama administration, that ...
Immigration agents allowed to go after any undocumented immigrant are arresting more people throughout the U.S., an increase fueled by rounding up people without criminal records, according to federal data released Thursday.
Thursday, May 17 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:39:04 GMT
By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAYVideo Has a Catfish host been catfishing viewers this whole time? Yaniv "Nev" Schulman of the popular MTV series is being investigated and the show is being suspended following sexual misconduct allegations, according to an emailed statement from the network to USA TODAY Thursday. "We take these allegations very seriously," the statement read. "We're working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation a...
Has a Catfish host been catfishing viewers this whole time?