Many people watching Harry and Meghan's wedding noticed that there was an empty seat directly next to Harry's older brother, William. People started theorizing that the empty seat was left open for the late Princess Diana.
Get ready to grab your tissues, because people on Twitter are convinced that Prince Harry included a quiet but touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex — ended their touching, tradition-breaking royal wedding ceremony with a kiss outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. With this, Harry and Meghan broke with the palace tradition of just-married royal couples sharing their first kiss as newlyweds on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
On Saturday morning, she woke up as Meghan Markle, American citizen. By midday Saturday, she was preparing to become Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - still an American but on her way to becoming a new royal citizen of the United Kingdom.
On Saturday morning, she woke up as Meghan Markle, American citizen. By midday Saturday, she was Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - still an American but on her way to becoming a new royal citizen of the United Kingdom.
The tot-size bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, were picture-perfect at Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry's wedding on Saturday. They've had practice: Charlotte and George also served as bridesmaid and pageboy at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews a year ago. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.
Kate donned a cream Alexander McQueen coat to the nuptials of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Saturday, but it wasn't the first time she stepped out in the ensemble. She has worn the designer getup three times previously, including to daughter Charlotte's 2015's christening. The only change-up? Her accessories. For Harry and Meghan's wedding Kate accessorized with a pale pink hat.
A woman spends the night in front of Windsor castle, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19.
As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to meet Meghan Markle's mother before the actress' wedding to Prince Harry, one commoner who married into the family is offering a bit of advice: Just relax.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, left, and American bishop Michael Curry pose for the media ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday at St George's Chapel, Windsor, England, Friday.
The son of a civil rights activist and the descendant of African slaves, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry has condemned last year's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and plans to march against President...
The son of a civil rights activist and the descendant of African slaves, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry has condemned last year's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and plans to march against President Donald Trump's "America first" stance.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.
Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England.
The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken.
Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle and her mother checked into their luxury hotel near Windsor for the night before her royal wedding Saturday, while her fiance Prince Harry and his brother and best man, Prince William, greeted fans in Windsor.
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery poses for a photograph with a tier of the cake for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday May 17, 2018.
The wedding cake for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have an "ethereal" taste and an unusual display.
A carriage is driven through the streets of Windsor, England during a rehearsal for the procession of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry, and has expressed hope that he can be "given the space" to focus on his health.
Relax, the royal wedding overload will be over soon. But first, the wedding has to actually happen. Here's where things stand: Saturday is the big day, at noon in England at Windsor Castle. That means early for American viewers (7 a.m. ET, earlier as you go West.) Here's how to watch. Prince Harr...
People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry.
Royal wedding organizers prepare rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor.
Kate Middleton has been seen heading to wedding rehearsals with Prince William Thursday. It's the Duchess of Cambridge's first public outing since the day she gave birth to Prince Louis three weeks ago.
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will no longer be attending the royal wedding, and a source tells ET that the retired lighting director didn't anticipate the intense level of attention on him just days before his daughter's nuptials to Prince Harry.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence.
More than 5,000 members of the media have credentials to cover the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.
Floral designer Philippa Craddock, right and Keeper of the Gardens John Anderson are photographed in the Savill Garden, in Windsor Great Park, Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, as they look at leaves to be used in the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
For a prince's wedding, even the foliage in the flower arrangements has royal roots.
A tourist poses to take a photo of the waxwork figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against a backdrop of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Divorce has bedeviled the royal family for centuries but Prince Harry, who is marrying the divorced Meghan Markle, is benefiting from a more tolerant era.
American princess-in-waiting Meghan Markle is having a bad week in the run-up to her Saturday wedding to Prince Harry thanks to her obstreperous family. It won't be of much comfort but she is not alone in this, as zillions of ordinary brides can attest.
Union Jack flags fly across the main shopping street in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor.
Kensington Palace is not commenting on reports that Meghan Markle's father needs a heart procedure and will miss the royal wedding.
Soon-to-be royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for the bridesmaids and page boys who will accompany them down the aisle at their wedding Saturday — and the groom's niece and nephew will have starring roles.
Britain's Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.
Prince George will be a page boy and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid in Saturday's royal wedding.
Merchandise is displayed for sale in a shop window in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The half-sister of Meghan Markle says their father has been put in a "dangerous situation" because of pressure from the press.
Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday.
Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...
Royal chef Mark Flanagan at work in the royal kitchen, as preparations are underway for the reception banquet after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.
The menu for the reception after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will feature a bonanza of British produce.
A T-shirt is seen for sale in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a country hotel famed for its role in a scandal that once shook the British government.
The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle.
Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry will speak at the wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.
The signature of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II atop the 'Instrument of Consent', which is the Queen's historic formal consent to Prince Harry's forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle, photographed at Buckingham Palace in London.
Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent to Prince Harry to marry American actress Meghan Markle.
The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle.
Britain's Met Office forecasts fine weather for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are on display as wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.
The Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather, for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while it is prepared for the special day, in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London.
Royal officials say Meghan Markle's divorced parents will come to London before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry and will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals.
