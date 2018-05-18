By Desiree Murphy, ET Online The royal wedding guest list just keeps getting better! Over 600 people have been personally invited to watch Meghan Markle say "I do" to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, and two of those people may be George Clooney and his wife, Amal. A source close to the Clooneys tells ET that Amal is expected to attend and George is trying to make it. "George is planning to go, but he’s filming in Italy," the...