Kids scramble across beach for easter egg hunt

Families from all over San Diego gathered at Mission Beach as they hopped around for a good old-fashioned Easter egg hunt.



Dozens of kids scrambled across the sand to collect as many eggs as their baskets could carry.



The event was held by Belmont Park and featured more than 12,000 colorful eggs crammed full of treats.



The hunt ended on an "egg-cellent" note as the Easter bunny showed up to take pictures with all the kids.