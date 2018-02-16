Wedding Proposal Caught on Camera: Photographer captures much mo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wedding Proposal Caught on Camera: Photographer captures much more than just a sunset

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.