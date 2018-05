News 8 is proud to launch 8's Growing Up San Diego in partnership with Rady Children's Hospital to elevate infant and child wellness through education, outreach and prevention. In this edition, we explore the unthinkable; a parent or caregiver puts an infant to sleep and the child never wakes - a tragedy most often attributed to SIDS - Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Experts at Rady Children's are leading an effort to reduce risk and say life-saving steps are as easy as "ABC."