94-year-old back in the sky after 30 years

94-year-old Don Russell had a fascination with planes ever since he was a kid, which led to a career of fighting fires from the sky.
After being grounded for thirty years, Russell was able to take off and fly over San Diego's north county Thursday in a 1929 open cockpit bi-plane.
The flight was made possible through his senior living community's "Dreams do come true" program.
