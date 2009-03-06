Zoo Day: African Bullfrog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8
Zoo Day: African Bullfrog
It's one of the most adaptable amphibians on earth. The African bullfrog is the second largest species of bullfrog in the world. Senior animal trainer Jennifer Shields tells us more.
