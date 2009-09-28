Chargers officials look to Escondido for new stadium deal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers officials look to Escondido for new stadium deal

Chargers officials are scheduled to meet Monday with city and business leaders as they look into the possibility of building a new stadium in Escondido.
