Rio De Janeiro will host the 2016 Summer Olympics - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rio De Janeiro will host the 2016 Summer Olympics

Finally, South America gets an Olympics. The 2016 Games are going to Rio de Janeiro.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.