An ocean study to dye for - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

An ocean study to dye for

Local scientists studying beach pollution have come out with an unusual way to see how it moves and mixes in coastal water.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.