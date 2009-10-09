Driver speeds away from police, dies in crash in college area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver speeds away from police, dies in crash in college area

Authorities said a 20-year-old man was killed early Friday when he crashed his vehicle while speeding away from officers in the College area.
