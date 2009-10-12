SWAT team ends 8-hour standoff with assault suspect in Ramona home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SWAT team ends 8-hour standoff with assault suspect in Ramona home

Authorities reported that a sheriff's SWAT team fired tear gas to prompt a 42-year-old man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend to surrender after an eight-hour standoff in Ramona.
