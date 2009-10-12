Authorities still searching for elderly bank robber - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities still searching for elderly bank robber

The FBI is asking for the public's help in catching a senior citizen suspected in a string of bank robberies.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.