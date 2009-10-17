Mom shoots 2 children in S. Los Angeles; 5-year-old killed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom shoots 2 children in S. Los Angeles; 5-year-old killed

Police said a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed by his mother, and his 1-year-old brother was hospitalized and not likely to survive, in South Los Angeles Saturday.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.