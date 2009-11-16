Surprised local teacher gets more than an apple - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surprised local teacher gets more than an apple

The Milken Educator Award - and a $25,000 cash prize - is given to about 50 people each year. This year, one of its winners was from San Diego High School.
