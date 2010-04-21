Getting involved for Earth Day: Creek to Bay Cleanup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Getting involved for Earth Day: Creek to Bay Cleanup

Thousands of San Diegans are pitching in to make a difference on Earth Day this Thursday.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.