Are homeless people on the median a safety hazard? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Are homeless people on the median a safety hazard?

You see them all over San Diego County -- panhandlers standing in the center divide of busy roadways. Is it legal? And what about safety?
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.