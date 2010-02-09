Padres and catcher Yorvit Torrealba finalize deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yorvit Torrealba and the San Diego Padres have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the catcher $1.25 million.

Torrealba gets a $750,000 salary this year under Monday's agreement, and the deal includes a $3.5 million mutual option for 2011 with a $500,000 buyout.

He figures to share playing time with Nick Hundley, who started 71 games last year and hit .238 with eight homers and 30 RBIs.

Torrealba, who turns 32 in July, spent the last four seasons with the Colorado Rockies and batted .291 with two homers and 31 RBIs in 213 at-bats last year.

To clear a roster spot, the Padres asked for unconditional release waivers on right-hander Greg Burke, who was 3-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 48 games for San Diego last year.

