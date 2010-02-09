El Cajon café reopens in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - After closing its doors more than a year ago, one of El Cajon's all-time favorite restaurants has found a new home.

When Kip's Café closed its doors after being El Cajon's favorite family affordable restaurant for over 52 years, it was a sad occasion.

"Great food, great prices, great memories," a customer said.

But Wing Tam, who learned the business from his uncle Kip, could no longer keep his prices affordable after the landlord raised the rent 85 percent. But now Wing's back in the kitchen.

"I've been traveling around the world. I got tired of traveling and now I want to work," Wing said.

Kip's Café has reopened just off the corner of Fourth and University with all of its original staff and family members.

"Same low, affordable prices, same great food and big portions," Wing said.

The new café isn't even two weeks old, and they haven't done a lot of advertising. But still the East County faithful are flocking back. This café doesn't just have customers, it has a cult following. Kip's Café is back, and it's bigger.

"We sit about 150 here. In El Cajon, we sat only 70," Wing said.

But it's no better, because as the El Cajonies will tell you, you can't improve on perfection.

"It's awesome. It's the best," a customer said.





Kip's Cafe

3925 Fourth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

(619) 298-0127