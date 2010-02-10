Ex-wife: Kerrigan's brother a very angry man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-wife: Kerrigan's brother a very angry man

Posted: Updated:
Mark Kerrigan, 45, the brother of Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, is arraigned in Woburn, Mass. District Court Monday, Jan. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Pool, Ted Fitzgerald) Mark Kerrigan, 45, the brother of Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, is arraigned in Woburn, Mass. District Court Monday, Jan. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Pool, Ted Fitzgerald)

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who was once married to Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan's brother Mark says he is "a very angry man" who gets violent when he drinks.

Janet Kerrigan told NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday that her husband was once sweet and tentative, but that he drank more as the years went on and became more violent.

The skater's father died last month of a heart rhythm problem after a fight with his son. Mark Kerrigan has pleaded not guilty to assault, but the medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide and Kerrigan could face more serious charges.

Janet Kerrigan said she once tried to talk to Daniel Kerrigan about Mark's violent streak, but the father said, "It's the booze," and walked away.

The family says they don't blame anyone for the death.

