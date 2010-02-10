SF schools to offer extra services to gay students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SF schools to offer extra services to gay students

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle Photo: Michael Macor / The Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Unified School District will soon start providing extra support services to gay and lesbian students.

The school board approved the resolution Tuesday night even though the district faces a $113 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

The district will add a new position to manage "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning" issues at an estimated annual cost of $120,000. The resolution directs staff to seek outside funding but guarantees at least some resources regardless.

Board members say gay and lesbian students are more likely to be bullied and skip school because they're afraid.

A district survey found that about 13 percent of San Francisco's middle school students and 11 percent of high school students self-identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com/chronicle

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:03:04 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.