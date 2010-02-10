SF schools to offer extra services to gay students

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Unified School District will soon start providing extra support services to gay and lesbian students.

The school board approved the resolution Tuesday night even though the district faces a $113 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

The district will add a new position to manage "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning" issues at an estimated annual cost of $120,000. The resolution directs staff to seek outside funding but guarantees at least some resources regardless.

Board members say gay and lesbian students are more likely to be bullied and skip school because they're afraid.

A district survey found that about 13 percent of San Francisco's middle school students and 11 percent of high school students self-identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com/chronicle

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.