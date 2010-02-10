Former Texas Rep. Charlie Wilson dies at 76 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former Texas Rep. Charlie Wilson dies at 76

Posted: Updated:
In this Saturday, April 26, 2008 picture, former Texas Rep. Charlie Wilson speaks at the Annual Dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari) In this Saturday, April 26, 2008 picture, former Texas Rep. Charlie Wilson speaks at the Annual Dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A hospital spokeswoman says former Rep. Charlie Wilson of Texas has died at the age of 76.

The spokeswoman says Wilson died Wednesday of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Wilson represented Texas' 2nd District in the House from 1973 to 1996 and was nicknamed "Good Time Charlie" for his partying ways.

He was portrayed in the 2007 movie "Charlie Wilson's War," which chronicled Wilson's efforts to arm Afghani mujahedeen, then called "freedom fighters," during Afghanistan's war against the Soviet Union in 1980s.

Actor Tom Hanks portrayed Wilson in the movie.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:03:04 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.