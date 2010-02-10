Court gets possession of John Edwards sex tape

Confirming what practically everyone already suspected, John Edwards confessed Thursday he fathered the baby born to his ex-mistress — an admission that came just ahead of a bombshell book by a top aide to the former Democratic presidential candidate.

Former Sen. John Edwards admits the child is his

Elizabeth Edwards has separated from her husband, two-time presidential candidate John Edwards, after a tumultuous three years in which the couple's marital troubles became tabloid fodder.

The ex-mistress of two-time presidential candidate John Edwards wants a "very private and personal" videotape back from a campaign aide who wrote a book about the politician, according to court documents.

Attorney Robert Trenkle surrenders videotapes purportedly showing two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards engaged in extramarital sex during a court hearing at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2010.

This March 22, 2007 file photo shows two-time presidential candidate John Edwards and his wife Elizabeth during a news conference in Chapel Hill, N.C. Elizabeth Edwards has separated from her husband.

Former aide to John Edwards Andrew Young, right, and his wife Cheri Young, left, listen to Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones during a court hearing over a "private" videotape authored by the candidate's mistress, at the Chatham County courtroom.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A video cassette purportedly showing two-time presidential candidate John Edwards and his former mistress in a sexual encounter is now in the hands of a North Carolina judge.

Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones took possession of the tape Wednesday, a week after ordering that former Edwards aide Andrew Young hand over the recording.

Young has penned a tell-all book about how he helped hide an affair between the former Democratic presidential candidate and his mistress, Rielle Hunter.

Hunter has sued Young, seeking the video she deemed personal and private.

Young has said the tape depicts Edwards in a sexual encounter with a pregnant woman he believes to be Hunter.

Edwards admitted last month that he fathered a child with Hunter.

