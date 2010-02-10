Court gets possession of John Edwards sex tape - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Court gets possession of John Edwards sex tape

Posted: Updated:
Former aide to John Edwards Andrew Young, right, and his wife Cheri Young, left, listen to Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones during a court hearing over a "private" videotape authored by the candidate's mistress, at the Chatham County courtroom. Former aide to John Edwards Andrew Young, right, and his wife Cheri Young, left, listen to Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones during a court hearing over a "private" videotape authored by the candidate's mistress, at the Chatham County courtroom.
This March 22, 2007 file photo shows two-time presidential candidate John Edwards and his wife Elizabeth during a news conference in Chapel Hill, N.C. Elizabeth Edwards has separated from her husband. This March 22, 2007 file photo shows two-time presidential candidate John Edwards and his wife Elizabeth during a news conference in Chapel Hill, N.C. Elizabeth Edwards has separated from her husband.
Attorney Robert Trenkle surrenders videotapes purportedly showing two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards engaged in extramarital sex during a court hearing at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2010. Attorney Robert Trenkle surrenders videotapes purportedly showing two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards engaged in extramarital sex during a court hearing at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2010.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A video cassette purportedly showing two-time presidential candidate John Edwards and his former mistress in a sexual encounter is now in the hands of a North Carolina judge.

Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones took possession of the tape Wednesday, a week after ordering that former Edwards aide Andrew Young hand over the recording.

Young has penned a tell-all book about how he helped hide an affair between the former Democratic presidential candidate and his mistress, Rielle Hunter.

Hunter has sued Young, seeking the video she deemed personal and private.

Young has said the tape depicts Edwards in a sexual encounter with a pregnant woman he believes to be Hunter.

Edwards admitted last month that he fathered a child with Hunter.

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    3 alarm fire chars Miramar warehouse

    Sunday, March 18 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-18 18:22:20 GMT

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

  • Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Man dies after suffering fatal injuries from the 'punching game'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-03-17 23:03:04 GMT

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

  • Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Freeway call boxes going the way of landline telephones

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:34:23 GMT

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.