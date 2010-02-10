Roseville - Tasty Point Loma treats

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Named after the neighborhood that's nestled in the heart of Point Loma, you'll find a casually elegant eatery with a French-Mediterranean flair at Roseville.

"Roseville is a very attractive place. It's got a good look, excellent service," San Diego magazine restaurant critic David Nelson said.

"There's a lot of seafood, especially on the appetizer page. You can start with steamed mussels that are flavored with an orange salsa verde.

"If you like clams, clams with Spanish chorizo. That's a good pairing because you have sweet, you've got salty-spicy. It's all very good," Nelson said.

Roseville's entrees are equally inventive.

"The herb-marinated local swordfish, very nicely presented with a roasted eggplant puree and pepper saute, a French sauté of peppers, onions and a little garlic, is quite good. If you like duck, they have a duck confit served cassole, which means with French beans and spicy sausage, a little bacon and then some dried cranberries.

"For meats, there's a Meyer Ranch strip very nicely served with the house-made pommes frites.

"And then for something a little bit different, there's a Birkshire pork chop that's got an orange glaze and it's served with crushed sweet potato," Nelsons said.

The desserts also have a tasty twist.

"There's a warm chocolate cake with blackberry sorbet that I could eat every day, and something a little different, a hazelnut brown butter cake. It's got really deep flavor from that brown butter, very delicate, though," Nelson said.

Roseville - old world flavors, old neighborhood feel.





Roseville

1125 Rosecrans Street

San Diego, CA 92106

(619) 450-6800





