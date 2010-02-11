Judge to decide if Joe Jackson sees MJ's med files - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge to decide if Joe Jackson sees MJ's med files

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge is scheduled to decide whether Michael Jackson's father should receive medical records related to his superstar son's death.

Joe Jackson's attorney issued a subpoena last month seeking all his son's medical records from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where Michael Jackson died on June 25.

His attorney, Brian Oxman, sought the files as part of an effort to obtain a monthly stipend for the Jackson family patriarch. He says his client has a right to know more about his son's death and the records could also determine whether they pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys for Michael Jackson's estate want the judge to quash the subpoenas and argue they violate privacy rights and are not relevant to the allowance request. If they win, they want Oxman and Joe Jackson to pay nearly $9,000 in legal fees.

Oxman says Joe Jackson will not attend Thursday's hearing.

