Ode from a Valentine's toad

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get the cards in the mail, the flowers ordered and the candy bought, and that has sent our Larry Himmel into panic mode.

He shares his feelings on Valentine's Day through poetry.

I'll admit right from the start

That when it comes to affairs of the heart

I'm not really very smart.

In fact, I'm basically clueless.



I'll just stand here and sigh

But like the average guy

The harder it seems I try

It appears like basically I do less.



Candy will not please

'Cuz we're all watching our lb's

And flowers make her sneeze.

Besides, roses are quite pricey.



If I go to that special store

To try and heat up our amore

She'll say, "Who's this really for?"

And things will end up getting dicey.



Diamonds will always thrill

Her dreams they will fulfill

That is, until you get the bill

That will leave you saying "Ouch."

I could just buy her cubic Z

Sparkling for everyone to see,

But if she discovers it's a cheapie

I'll end up sleeping on the couch.



I know it's not so hard

I could just buy a mushy card

With sentiments from the bard

I don't want her thinking I'm a lout.

For dinner we could meet

And it would even be my treat.

We could get a window seat

At a nice romantic place like In 'n Out.

When it comes to creativity

Some men have a proclivity

But I suffer from a severe senility

When it comes to being romantic.

It's not that I don't love my wife

She's still the apple of my life

Through good times and in strife

But Valentine's Day makes me panic.

Yet on this big day for romance

Things can be left to happenstance

So I'll just take a little chance

To say I'll always love you Joan.

Your praises I will always sing

You've got my heart out on a string

But I really didn't buy you anything.

Please don't change the locks before I come home.