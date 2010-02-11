Ode from a Valentine's toad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ode from a Valentine's toad

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get the cards in the mail, the flowers ordered and the candy bought, and that has sent our Larry Himmel into panic mode.

He shares his feelings on Valentine's Day through poetry.

I'll admit right from the start
That when it comes to affairs of the heart
I'm not really very smart.
In fact, I'm basically clueless.

I'll just stand here and sigh
But like the average guy
The harder it seems I try
It appears like basically I do less.

Candy will not please
'Cuz we're all watching our lb's
And flowers make her sneeze.
Besides, roses are quite pricey.

If I go to that special store
To try and heat up our amore
She'll say, "Who's this really for?"
And things will end up getting dicey.

Diamonds will always thrill
Her dreams they will fulfill
That is, until you get the bill
That will leave you saying "Ouch."

I could just buy her cubic Z
Sparkling for everyone to see,
But if she discovers it's a cheapie
I'll end up sleeping on the couch.

I know it's not so hard
I could just buy a mushy card
With sentiments from the bard
I don't want her thinking I'm a lout.

For dinner we could meet
And it would even be my treat.
We could get a window seat
At a nice romantic place like In 'n Out.

When it comes to creativity
Some men have a proclivity
But I suffer from a severe senility
When it comes to being romantic.

It's not that I don't love my wife
She's still the apple of my life
Through good times and in strife
But Valentine's Day makes me panic.

Yet on this big day for romance
Things can be left to happenstance
So I'll just take a little chance
To say I'll always love you Joan.

Your praises I will always sing
You've got my heart out on a string
But I really didn't buy you anything.
Please don't change the locks before I come home.

