Airlines cancel flights as winter storm hits South

ATLANTA (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday as snow pounded parts of the South and threatened to dump several inches of white on Atlanta, home to the world's busiest airport.

The snow totals weren't expected to be big by mid-Atlantic and Northeast standards, but for a region of the country that rarely gets snow and doesn't budget snow and ice removal the way folks in other parts of the country do, airlines weren't taking any chances.

Airline passengers were encouraged to check the status of their flights before leaving for airports. Passengers seemed to be heeding that advice. Officials reported short lines at ticket counters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Other flights were taking off on time and the airport was beginning to pretreat taxiways and runways to slow the buildup of snow and ice.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were affected by all the cancellations, which piggybacked on previous cancellations due to the double whammy snowstorms that hit the Washington area and the snow that hit the Northeast earlier in the week.

The financial toll the airlines face from all the cancellations was still being tabulated.

Delta Air Lines, based in Atlanta, and its feeder partners canceled 1,100 flights in anticipation of 2 to 4 inches of snow in the metro Atlanta area.

American Airlines and its American Eagle affiliate canceled about 400 flights Friday, including 228 at its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The snowfall there made this the snowiest winter in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 32 seasons.

Back in Atlanta, AirTran Airways canceled 62 flights because of the snow.

US Airways had 61 cancellations on Friday, while United Airlines, which is relatively small in the South compared to other carriers, canceled 40 flights, according to spokeswomen for the two carriers.

JetBlue Airways, based in New York, didn't cancel any flights on Friday, but did cancel all flights out of the New York metro area, Richmond,Va., Washington and Baltimore on Wednesday for a total of 387 flights canceled that day. It canceled an additional 105 flights on Thursday, spokesman Mateo Lleras said.

