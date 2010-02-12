Kiper is first 'Survivor' hero sent home

LOS ANGELES – Jessica "Sugar" Kiper was too sweet for "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains."

The emotional 29-year-old pinup model originally from Baton Rouge, La., was the first castaway voted off the CBS reality show's 20th season, which pits tribes of admirable and nasty veteran players against each other. Kiper's friendly nighttime banter annoyed her fellow "heroes," who quickly targeted her after they failed the first immunity challenge.

"Nobody really had a good night's sleep because of her," hunky Colby Donaldson complained.

Kiper, who previously competed on "Survivor: Gabon," seemed to be giving it her all. During the first reward challenge, which required the tribes to physically battle over bags buried in the sand, Kiper let another player rip off her bikini top, so she could scurry across the finish line. During the immunity challenge, however, Kiper totally blundered a puzzle.

"I was disappointed in myself," she later said, sobbing on the beach.

The debut featured other aches. In the first reward matchup, Stephenie LaGrossa, Kiper's "heroes" tribe member, dislocated — and then relocated — her shoulder while teammate Rupert Boneham broke a toe. In the preview for next week's episode, "villains" tribe member "Boston Rob" Mariano is seen being attended to by medical staff on the jungle floor.

