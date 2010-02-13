Clinton says he'll have to slow down, for now

In this Feb. 5, 2010 file photo, UN special envoy for Haiti and former President Bill Clinton waves to reporters after his arrival in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

In this image taken from video and released by the Fox News Channel, former President Bill Clinton waves from inside an SUV as he leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Fox News Channel)

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Bill Clinton says he feels "great."

He told reporters outside his suburban New York home yesterday that he "even did a couple miles on the treadmill" -- just hours after he was released from a Manhattan hospital.

He'd spent the night there after having a clogged artery reopened and two stents inserted into his chest.

The former president says doctors have advised him "not to jog but walk" -- and "not to walk fast up steep hills for a week."

Aides have said Clinton's second heart procedure in five years is unlikely to slow down his brutal work schedule. It's included two visits to Haiti in recent weeks, as well as some campaigning for a Massachusetts Senate candidate and a trip to an economic summit in Switzerland.

Advisers say Clinton's wife, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, was with him at home yesterday.