Women's downhill training canceled due to weather - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Women's downhill training canceled due to weather

Posted: Updated:

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Women's downhill training won't go on as planned at the Vancouver Olympics on Sunday because of heavy rain and snow.

It's the third women's training session that has been called off at the Winter Games. Continued warm temperatures, mixed with snow, rain and fog have wreaked havoc with the Alpine schedule, and both the men and the women have yet to hold a race.

The women's downhill race — American Lindsey Vonn's top event — is scheduled for Wednesday, leaving only two more days for training runs to take place. Rules require that at least one training session be held before a downhill race can begin.

The weather has forced organizers to quickly rearrange the Alpine races. Originally scheduled to open the games on Saturday, the men's downhill was moved to Monday and the women's super-combined has been shifted from Sunday to Thursday, creating a block of seven consecutive races in seven days.

With its location close to the Pacific Ocean, Whistler is known for its bad weather but organizers say drier and cooler air is on the way starting Monday. Still, all the rain and warm weather this week has deteriorated the downhill runs into a mushy mess and it could take some time to restore the courses into a condition safe enough for high-speed racing.

"They've got some challenges because the top of the hill has been receiving snow, the middle has been a mixture of snow and rain, and the bottom has been pouring rain," U.S. men's head coach Sasha Rearick said. "Three different approaches they need to take on the hill, and they've been applying that very well."

Vonn is one of the few skiers pleased with all the delays, because it gives her bruised right shin more time to heal.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.