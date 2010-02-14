Gunman opens fire at Calif. church, wounds 2 teens

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked into a San Francisco Bay area church and opened fire during a Sunday service, wounding two teenagers, police said.

Two other men — also wearing hooded sweatshirts — were with the gunman when the shooting took place at about 12:30 p.m. in front of about 100 people at New Gethsemane Church in Christ in Richmond, police Sgt. Bisa French said.

A 14-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was struck in the leg, she said. Both victims, whose name haven't been released, were hospitalized and were expected to survive. There were no other injuries.

The three men fled and no suspects have been arrested, French said.

Investigators believe the gunmen were targeting someone in the church but don't know if the two who were hit were the intended targets, French said.

"If it wasn't the victims that were hit, it was somebody near them," she said.

Richmond is an East Bay city of about 100,000 people north of Oakland and Berkeley. No one answered Sunday afternoon at a telephone number listed for the church.

