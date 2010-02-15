South gets 2nd dose of snow in days

The I64 Westbound, in Louisville, Ky. is backed up with only one lane of traffic with snow on the ground and more snow expected throughout the day, Monday Feb. 15, 2010. (AP Photo/The Courier-Journal, Kylene Lloyd)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Snow and ice pelted parts of the South on Monday for the second time in a matter of days, glazing Tennessee highways and reaching into northern Alabama.

But the South's biggest city, Atlanta, was spared a second coating after a snowstorm Friday and Saturday that was blamed for hundreds of traffic accidents. Forecasters had warned another 2 inches of snow could fall early Monday, but overnight temperatures stayed above freezing and it rained instead.

Snow fell in parts of Alabama and the National Weather Service said northern Alabama could see up to 3 inches.

Numerous crashes were reported before dawn Monday in the Nashville area. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported highways were snow-covered and slippery across much of the state.

Memphis reported about a half-inch of snow as did Nashville. While traffic was moving well on interstates in the Memphis area, Nashville had ice and icy patches on even the major routes.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for Middle Tennessee and until 6 a.m. Tuesday for East Tennessee. Between one and three inches of snow was expected in the eastern two-thirds of the state through Tuesday.

Snow was also falling in Kentucky and forecasters cautioned that travel conditions could deteriorate.

A winter weather warning was in effect at dawn Monday for northern Kentucky, including the cities of Owensboro, Louisville, Madisonville, Lexington, Morehead and Jackson. One to three inches of snow were predicted statewide.

