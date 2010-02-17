UCSD condemns party mocking black history - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UCSD condemns party mocking black history

Peggy Rue - UCSD Vice-Chancellor

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chancellor of the University of California, San Diego is condemning a student-organized party that mocked Black History Month.

Officials say students from several fraternities organized the so-called "Compton Cookout," which urged people to dress as "ghetto chicks," wear gold chains, don cheap clothes and speak loudly.

Chancellor Marye Anne Fox e-mailed the school's students and staff this week to say the weekend party was offensive.

However, a campus spokesman says nobody has been disciplined because the off-campus event wasn't sanctioned by the university or any campus organization.

Fox urged students and staff to attend a Feb. 24 teach-in about the incident.

Blacks comprise less than 2 percent of the university's undergraduates.

 

    A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
    neighborhood of San Diego.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     

    SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.

     
