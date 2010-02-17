UCSD condemns party mocking black history

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chancellor of the University of California, San Diego is condemning a student-organized party that mocked Black History Month.

Officials say students from several fraternities organized the so-called "Compton Cookout," which urged people to dress as "ghetto chicks," wear gold chains, don cheap clothes and speak loudly.

Chancellor Marye Anne Fox e-mailed the school's students and staff this week to say the weekend party was offensive.

However, a campus spokesman says nobody has been disciplined because the off-campus event wasn't sanctioned by the university or any campus organization.

Fox urged students and staff to attend a Feb. 24 teach-in about the incident.

Blacks comprise less than 2 percent of the university's undergraduates.

